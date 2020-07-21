Joo Ji Hoon Shares Secrets Behind Filming Action Scenes, His Opinion On Using Stunt Doubles, And More

Joo Ji Hoon shared his ideas on performing in an interview with males’s way of life trend journal Esquire!

Joo Ji Hoon, who has left a robust impression on viewers together with his position within the hit drama “Kingdom,” talked about his motion scenes within the zombie sageuk (historic drama) collection.

He talked about {that a} scene from the second season, the place he fought off zombies on a rooftop, was filmed in a particular manner. He mentioned, “There was an assistant digital camera, and we launched the model with cross-cutting. However after we filmed it, it was multi functional take.”

Joo Ji Hoon defined that there have been about 30 totally different components to put collectively for his or her motion scene. He mentioned, “If you movie a troublesome scene, you notice that it’s all of the workers’s laborious work. The martial arts director helps us out, and the actors put all of it collectively.”

He revealed that filming the one-take motion scene was exhausting. He mentioned, “On the time, my finger broke. I misplaced all energy in my legs. Whereas I used to be performing, I tumbled down and broke my finger. It’s greater than simply the sensation of ‘That is laborious.”’

He continued, “Once we watch ourselves on display, we are saying that the depth seems prefer it’s been decreased by 30 %. For the one-take scene, I believe it seems prefer it’s been decreased by 60 %.”

“There’s a sense of weight that folks can’t see on the display,” he defined. “There’s additionally a sort of acceleration. Even when it seems like we’re frivolously flying round on display, it’s intense as a result of we’re truly grabbing and throwing one another and rolling round.”

Joo Ji Hoon shared that it was troublesome for him to carry out such intense scenes, as he weighs over 80 kilograms (roughly 176 kilos). Laughing, he then mentioned that he misplaced some weight for the photograph shoot.

Joo Ji Hoon additionally gave a proof about how actors create the perfect horse-riding scenes. “Let’s say that they’re filming the again of me as I journey a horse,” he mentioned. “At this level, I’d suggest a physique double as a result of they’ll journey the horse higher.”

“There are individuals who argue that the actors themselves should movie even the scenes that present simply their again or are shot from afar,” he mentioned. “Nonetheless, that’s solely attainable when there are security gadgets and a adequate price range. If I fall from the horse, filming shall be postponed for as much as three months, and the bills are large.”

He concluded, “The concept is that I’m saving the undertaking, not my physique.”

Joo Ji Hoon then revealed that actors don’t obtain further compensation for the dangers concerned in filming harmful scenes, in contrast to different jobs.

He went on to match initiatives that require actions scenes to initiatives of different genres, like melodramas. He mentioned, “Action scenes contain bodily labor, however there are numerous situations the place each detailed emotion could be laboring when performing for different genres.”

He continued, “What’s fascinating is that I’ve been performing for about 16 years, and there hasn’t been a single undertaking or scene that has been simple.”

Joo Ji Hoon’s full interview and pictorial shall be obtainable within the August situation of Esquire.

