Joo Ji Hoon Signs Exclusive Contract With New Agency

Joo Ji Hoon has formally parted methods with KeyEast and joined a brand new company.

On January 4, H& Leisure introduced that the actor had signed an unique contract with the corporate. H& Leisure was based by Hong Min Ki who was once the vice chairman of KeyEast. Hong Min Ki has been working with Joo Ji Hoon since 2011.

H& Leisure acknowledged, “We’re thrilled that Joo Ji Hoon has joined our company. Joo Ji Hoon has proven unequalled appeal by means of his many works and gained a worldwide fandom past Asia. We’ll do our utmost to help him in order that he can construct a stronger performing profession.”

H& Leisure is residence to quite a few well-known actors together with Jung Ryeo Received, Son Dam Bi, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jung In Solar, f(x)’s Krystal, and extra.

Joo Ji Hoon has showcased spectacular performing in lots of motion pictures and dramas, together with “Alongside With the Gods,” “Kingdom,” and “Hyena.” His latest drama “Mount Jiri” starring Jun Ji Hyun is scheduled to air someday in 2021.

Watch Joo Ji Hoon in “The Merchandise” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)