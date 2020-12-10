Joo Ji Hoon Talks About How He Was Cast In “Goong,” What He Gave Up To Be An Actor, And More

Actor Joo Ji Hoon appeared on the December 9 episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block.”

On the present, Joo Ji Hoon shared that he’s at the moment filming the upcoming drama “Mount Jiri” and the upcoming movie “Silence” (working titles).

Joo Ji Hoon made his debut as a mannequin after a household pal really useful that he attempt the job. He then turned to performing together with his breakthrough main position within the 2006 drama “Goong,” which was successful in Korea and overseas.

He stated, “I occurred to fulfill the director of ‘Goong’ by probability. My supervisor abruptly steered I attempt performing, so I did some traces proper there on the spot. I didn’t know when to blink, so I ended up in tears, however I believe the director thought I used to be very immersed within the feelings of the scene.”

He continued, “After I first began performing, I hated going to set as a result of I might get scolded loads. I might get cursed out and it was scary. There have been followers of the unique ‘Goong’ manhwa that requested that I step down from the drama.”

Joo Ji Hoon additionally talked about his friendship with author Kim Eun Hee, who wrote the hit Netflix zombie sequence “Kingdom,” and the actor Jung Woo Sung. Joo Ji Hoon stated, “Jung Woo Sung drinks alcohol with none snacks or meals. I begged him to not less than make some ramyun, however he stated he isn’t actually in meals. At his home, there’s solely ice. There’s nothing to eat. It’s like a lodge. He’s the sort that’s all the time tidying up.”

The actor made the MCs giggle in shock when he abruptly confessed that he had a contact of gout whereas speaking about how he had turned 40 (Korean age) this 12 months. He additionally talked about what he wrote down as his occupation when he traveled overseas. “I write ‘no job’ or ‘traveler’ if I’m not engaged on something in the mean time,” he stated. “I as soon as wrote ‘actor’ and confirmed them a video of one thing I used to be in. I used to be caught as soon as in america once I blocked a one-way road and I used the film ‘Together with the Gods’ to show my identification.”

Requested what he had given as much as pursue performing, Joo Ji Hoon stated, “Not having the ability to date freely? I need to journey with my dad and mom, however it’s exhausting to goon extraordinary journeys.” He added, “There are issues I’ve misplaced, however I attempt to assume positively about what I can do to make up for what I lack. If I had only one photograph I might take with my household, I’d take a photograph with my sister within the outdated neighborhood the place my dad and mom reside.”

