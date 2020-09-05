Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Are On Different Pages Following A Shocking First Encounter In “Alice”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Alice” launched new stills of Joo Won, Kim Hee Sun, and Kwak Si Yang!

“Alice” is a sci-fi drama about an impassive detective (Joo Won) who learns concerning the existence of time journey as he tracks down his mom’s killer and discovers a girl who seems to be precisely like his useless mom (Kim Hee Sun).

The earlier episode ended on a surprising notice when Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun) and Park Jin Kyeom (Joo Won) lastly met one another. On account of Yoon Tae Yi’s resemblance to Park Jin Kyeom’s mom, Park Jin Kyeom checked out her with a tragic gaze and hugged her tightly, stunning Yoon Tae Yi drastically.

New stills of Yoon Tae Yi and Park Jin Kyeom reveal the 2 having a dialog at Yoon Tae Yi’s workplace. By their garments, the scene seems to happen instantly after the ending of the second episode. As anticipated, Yoon Tae Yi seems to be confused by the absurd scenario whereas Park Jin Kyeom stares again at her in disbelief.

The manufacturing group revealed that within the upcoming episode, Yoon Tae Yi and Park Jin Kyeom will share a dialog for the primary time. They defined, “In Yoon Tae Yi’s perspective, she’ll be flustered by Park Jin Kyeom’s abrupt look, and in Park Jin Kyeom’s perspective, he’ll keep in mind the reminiscences of his late mom Park Sun Younger resulting from Yoon Tae Yi. Since they every have totally different ideas, their dialog will shock everybody. The 2 actors Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won portrayed this particular scene with excellent chemistry. Please anticipate and present a number of curiosity.”

Extra stills may also give better perception into Kim Hee Sun’s character because the eccentric genius physicist Yoon Tae Yi. In the images, Yoon Tae Yi observes one thing carefully with curiosity as if she’s found one thing very fascinating. Her sharp eyes shine brightly, conveying her intelligence and assured charisma.

Though Kim Hee Sun took on the position of the loving mom Park Sun Younger within the earlier episodes, she’ll be making an entire transformation within the upcoming episodes by altering up her fashion and gaze in addition to the way in which she walks and talks.

Moreover, one other set of stills reveals an intense motion scene between Park Jin Kyeom and Yoo Min Hyuk (Kwak Si Yang). Surrounded by books, Park Jin Kyeom seems to be concentrating when sparks flash beside him. Amidst the scattered e-book pages, mysterious figures sporting black fits seem in entrance of Park Jin Kyeom.

A third photograph reveals Alice information group chief Yoo Min Hyuk pointing his gun at somebody. Lastly, within the final photograph, Park Jin Kyeom lies on the bottom, surprising viewers.

Beforehand, Park Jin Kyeom subdued time traveler Yang Hong Seob (Lee Jung Hyun), who dedicated a homicide within the yr 2020. In his belongings, Park Jin Kyeom discovered a mysterious card, which is given to time vacationers by Alice. The stills seem to trace that Yoo Min Hyuk has come for Park Jin Kyeom with a purpose to retrieve the cardboard.

Though the 2 are unaware of the actual fact, Park Jin Kyeom and Yoo Min Hyuk are literally son and father. It’s because Yoo Min Hyuk’s lover from 2050 traveled again in time to 1992 to present start to her son Park Jin Kyeom.

The manufacturing group revealed that the 2 actors enthusiastically participated within the tough motion scene, checking their teamwork to movie the scene safely.

The following episode of “Alice” airs on September four at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch the newest episode of “Alice” under:

