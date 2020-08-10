Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Are So Shut, Yet So Far Apart In Main Poster For Upcoming Sc-Fi Drama “Alice”

Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun are shining in the primary poster for upcoming SBS drama “Alice”!

“Alice” is an emotional science-fiction drama starring Joo Won as a detective who discovers the existence of time journey and winds up crossing paths with a scientist who resembles his lifeless mom (performed by Kim Hee Sun).

Joo Won’s character Park Jin Gyeom is a powerful and charismatic detective who was born apathetic. His one and solely purpose is to catch the offender who killed his mom when he was in highschool. Then at some point, he unexpectedly meets Yoon Tae Yi, who bores an uncanny resemblance to his late mom. Even if she will not be his mom, he vows to maintain her protected.

Kim Hee Sun’s character Yoon Tae Yi is a physics professor at Hankook College who completed calculus on the age of six and entered the division of physics on the younger age of 15. She is a daring scientist with an overflowing ardour, sturdy delight, outspoken persona, and assured allure. She feels surprisingly drawn to Park Jin Gyeom, a mysterious man who out of the blue seems in her life, and her curiosity sharpens when she’s advised that she resembles his late mom. Yoon Tae Yi and Park Jin Gyeom will work collectively to resolve a particular secret that entails time journey and destiny.

On August 10, the drama revealed a important poster starring the 2 lead actors. In the spellbinding poster, Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun gaze longingly at one another as they’re divided between evening and day. Though they appear far aside, they’re really dwelling in the identical world. Nevertheless, they must endure numerous trials and tribulations earlier than they uncover the reality and obtain peace. The caption, “It doesn’t matter what world you’re in, I’ll defend you,” within the poster reveals the 2 characters’ dedication to remain collectively till the top.

Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun will showcase highly effective synergy as they painting a dynamic and touching story, and followers are already wanting ahead to their emotional and expressive performing.

“Alice” premieres on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and shall be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

