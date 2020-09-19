Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Arrive At Their Temporary Home In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has revealed new stills of Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun!

“Alice” is about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won), an impassive detective looking for his mom’s killer who finally ends up investigating time touring assassins who use a mysterious system known as “Alice.” In the method, he meets Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), a genius physicist who seems precisely like his mom.

Beforehand on “Alice,” Yoon Tae Yi was threatened by Joo Hae Min (performed by Yoon Joo Man), a mysterious serial killer suspected of being a time traveler. In addition, it was revealed that Yoon Tae Yi is the daughter of Dr. Jang Dong Sik (performed by Jang Hyun Sung), who was killed in 1992 as a result of he had the prophecy. Park Jin Gyeom realized that Yoon Tae Yi really caught a glimpse of the prophecy and determined it was greatest they reside collectively in order that he may defend her.

In the brand new stills, the 2 characters arrive at Park Jin Gyeom’s previous home. It was the place he lived along with his mom Park Sun Younger (performed by Kim Hee Sun) till she died in the exact same place ten years in the past. Park Jin Gyeom and Yoon Tae Yi pause in entrance of their non permanent residence, and so they stare upon one another with smooth willpower.

The manufacturing staff commented, “Yoon Tae Yi and Park Jin Gyeom have been digging into the secrets and techniques of time journey regardless of many difficulties. The attention-grabbing circumstances will proceed to develop as the 2 come to reside collectively. Please look ahead to the sensible appearing and chemistry of Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won.”

The subsequent episode will air on September 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

