Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Face Off In A Terrifying Situation As “Alice” Moves Toward Finale

The twists and turns in SBS’s “Alice” are getting extra intense because the drama heads into its last two episodes.

“Alice” is a couple of detective named Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won) who will get concerned on this planet of time journey when he searches for the reality behind his mom’s homicide and encounters a genius physicist named Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun) who seems precisely like her.

Spoilers

In episode 14, Yoon Tae Yi realized after a DNA check that the person who tried to strangle her and who killed Park Sun Younger (additionally performed by Kim Hee Sun) in 2010 was Park Jin Gyeom. She deduced it will need to have been a Park Jin Gyeom from a special timeline and informed her personal Park Jin Gyeom about what she discovered.

Nonetheless, Park Jin Gyeom’s gaze modified the second that she informed him, and in a surprising twist, pulled out a knife. On the identical time, the scene shifted again to the 2010 homicide when a mysterious black-hooded determine killed Park Sun Younger.

The brand new stills deal with the aftermath of the surprising ending of episode 14. Park Jin Gyeom strikes in with the knife with out hesitation, absolute coldness in his eyes. The Park Jin Gyeom who nervous about Yoon Tae Yi and cried in entrance of her is gone with out a hint. Yoon Tae Yi seems terrified, however her concern is blended in with disappointment greater than shock.

Simply because the 2010 Park Sun Younger had achieved, Yoon Tae Yi may need observed the change in Park Jin Gyeom first. Nonetheless, out of a need to make issues proper and to save lots of him, she informed him of the DNA check outcomes. Though she may need identified in regards to the unhappy destiny that awaited, she nonetheless approached Park Jin Gyeom to strive and do the suitable factor.

Will Park Jin Gyeom kill Yoon Tae Yi? Will she find yourself dying like her 2010 counterpart, Park Sun Younger? Is Park Jin Gyeom the true destroyer of time journey that was predicted within the prophecy?

The following episode of “Alice” will air on October 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

