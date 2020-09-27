Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Face Uncomfortable Reality During Their Amusement Park Date In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” launched new stills of Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun!

“Alice” is about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won), an impassive detective trying to find his mom’s killer who finally ends up investigating time touring assassins who use a mysterious system known as “Alice.” In the method, he meets Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), a genius physicist who seems precisely like his mom.

Spoiler

Beforehand, Yoon Tae Yi went ahead in time to the 12 months 2021, solely to comprehend Park Jin Gyeom was lifeless. Miraculously, she was capable of return to 2020, and she resolved to cease his demise it doesn’t matter what. In direction of the tip of the episode, Yoon Tae Yi fell unconscious whereas leaving the home with Park Jin Gyeom. Her arms have been embellished with unusual spots, which have been really the unwanted side effects of time travelling. At that second, Yoo Min Hyuk (Kwak Si Yang) appeared, and he grew to become shocked when he realized Park Jin Gyeom is definitely his son.

In the brand new stills, Park Jin Gyeom and Yoon Tae Yi are on the amusement park. They’re having fun with their break day with childlike innocence, they usually even lean in for an image collectively.

Nonetheless, issues take a drastic flip, and the 2 stare at one another with out smiling. Yoon Tae Yi gazes at Park Jin Gyeom with unhappy eyes, and Park Jin Gyeom’s expression is darkish with seriousness. It’s as if he needs to ask her one thing however isn’t certain the way to convey it up in worry of her response.

The manufacturing group of “Alice” commented, “In the tenth episode, which can air in the present day, viewers will empathize with Yoon Tae Yi’s eagerness to forestall Park Jin Gyeom’s demise and Park Jin Gyeom’s willpower to guard her from the assaults of time vacationers. The amusement park scene is essential as a result of it should clearly reveal what’s on their minds. Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won will delicately categorical their characters’ deep feelings. Please look ahead to it.”

The following episode of “Alice” will air September 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

