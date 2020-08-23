Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Give Their All Behind The Scenes Of Upcoming Drama “Alice”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Alice” has revealed new behind-the-scenes stills of Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun!

“Alice” is a sci-fi motion thriller about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won), an impassive detective who discovers the existence of time journey and winds up crossing paths with Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), a lady who resembles his lifeless mom.

The drama is already extremely anticipated resulting from its star-studded forged and its distinctive theme of time journey. The actors and producers are working exhausting to create a top quality manufacturing, as seen within the newly launched behind-the-scenes pictures. In two of the pictures, Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun are seen monitoring their scenes with utmost seriousness.

One other set of pictures exhibits the 2 stars listening intently to the director earlier than filming their scenes. Based on the manufacturing crew, director Baek Soo Chan constantly engaged in dialogue with the actors as a way to guarantee a top-notch manufacturing. His reference to the forged inspired their passionate performing and their full immersion into their respective roles. The manufacturing crew extremely praised Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun because of this.

“Alice” premieres on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and might be out there on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)