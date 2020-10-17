Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Move Closer To The Truth In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of the upcoming episode!

Spoiler

Beforehand on “Alice,” Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun) was concerned in a automotive accident. The automotive blew up, however for some motive, she ended up again in 2010 at Park Jin Gyeom’s (Joo Won) home. There, she got here face-to-face along with his mom Park Sun Younger (Kim Hee Sun) and regained her previous recollections. She additionally encountered the highschool model of Park Jin Gyeom, however oddly sufficient, he didn’t appear to be the Park Jin Gyeom she is aware of in 2020.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Park Jin Gyeom is frantically trying to find Yoon Tae Yi. He’s extra fearful than ever as a result of she disappeared with no hint, and he even runs to a distinct automotive to examine if she’s in there. Immediately, he loses consciousness and finally ends up fainting with a bleeding nostril.

The manufacturing workforce additionally hinted that the ultimate chapter of “The Ebook of Prophecy” will likely be revealed in immediately’s episode.

In the pictures, Yoon Tae Yi is pale and distraught as she learns the reality in regards to the prophecy. On the heart of it’s Yoon Tae Yi, who not too long ago regained her reminiscence, Park Jin Gyeom, who’s determined to seek out the offender who killed his mom, and Park Sun Younger, who saved each their secrets and techniques for a very long time. What would be the destiny of Yoon Tae Yi and Park Jin Gyeom?

Tune into the subsequent episode of “Alice” on October 16 at 10 p.m. KST!

