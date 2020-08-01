Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Prepare For An Otherworldly Adventure In Posters For Upcoming Sci-Fi Drama “Alice”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday sci-fi drama “Alice” launched new posters of Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun!

“Alice” is about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won), an impassive detective who learns in regards to the existence of time vacationers and comes from the longer term by way of a tool referred to as “Alice.” In the course of his investigations into “Alice,” he has a fateful reunion with a lady who died a very long time in the past, named Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun).

On July 30, “Alice” launched new character posters previewing the mysterious world inside the drama. In the posters, Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun exude an excellent aura with the infinite area and vivid stars within the background.

Kim Hee Sun will play the eccentric physicist Yoon Tae Yi who’s attempting to uncover the key behind time journey. In the fantasy-like poster, Kim Hee Sun shines equally to one of many sensible stars within the night time together with her distinctive and dazzling charisma. Her deep gaze additionally seems to carry many untold tales. The textual content on her poster reads, “If it’s for you, I can do something,” elevating curiosity as to who that particular somebody could possibly be referring to.

Joo Won will likely be taking part in detective Park Jin Gyeom, who has born apathetic. On account of his character’s distinctive trait, Joo Won needed to use his detailed appearing and thorough understanding of his character to skillfully painting Park Jin Gyeom’s feelings and adjustments with out utilizing robust expressions. With solely his gaze, Joo Won created a mystical environment in his poster as Park Jin Gyeom. The textual content on his poster reads, “I’ll shield you no matter what world you’re in.”

“Alice” will premiere on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible on Viki.

Take a look at the primary teaser beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)