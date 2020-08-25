Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Talk About Action Scenes, Character Motivation, And More In New Drama “Alice”

On August 25, SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Alice” held a web based press convention with Kim Hee Sun, Joo Won, Kwak Si Yang, Lee Da In, and director Baek Soo Chan.

“Alice” is a sci-fi drama about an impassive detective (Joo Won) who learns in regards to the existence of time journey as he tracks down his mom’s killer and discovers a lady who appears precisely like his useless mom (Kim Hee Sun).

Kim Hee Sun performs two roles within the drama: Park Sun Younger, Park Jin Kyeom’s mom, and Yoon Tae Yi, a genius physicist. She stated, “I had some considerations about enjoying Joo Won’s mom, however I knew how you can painting maternal affection. The toughest half was enjoying a genius physicist. I had to make use of physics phrases naturally. The traces had been arduous at first, however I had enjoyable filming.”

Requested in regards to the distinction between her characters, she replied, “Park Sun Younger has lived a tough life as a result of she raised her little one alone. Yoon Tae Yi is an egotistic character who has been good ever since she was born. I believe that everybody has a egocentric facet to them, and there are similarities between Park Sun Younger’s maternal love and Yoon Tae Yi’s sense of ego.”

Joo Won, for whom that is his first undertaking after his navy service, stated, “I picked the undertaking as a result of it sounded essentially the most enjoyable, I appreciated the character, and I had good rapport with the director. I actually wish to present the viewers the consequence as quickly as potential.”

About his character’s congenital lack of emotion, he stated, “I needed to painting plenty of delicate feelings, so the director centered on my face lots. As he grows up, Jin Kyeom turns into extra versatile, simpler to work with, and understands feelings higher because of the folks round him. I centered lots on how far this character may probably categorical emotion.”

Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won each harassed the motion nature of the drama. Kim Hee Sun stated, “I’m not conversant in motion in any respect, however after I watched myself on the monitor, it was so cool. I began to get extra formidable about my scenes.” Joo Won added, “She’s the kind to do nicely whereas saying she will be able to’t do it.”

Joo Won additionally stated, “There are plenty of motion scenes. A whole lot of occasions, there was motion in the course of extraordinarily emotional scenes, so that was troublesome.”

Director Baek Soo Chan stated, “You would possibly assume it was arduous filming a sci-fi drama, however ‘Alice’ is actually about household and love. The solid and crew all knew that ‘people’ had been the main focus of this drama. It’s not a sophisticated or troublesome drama.”

“Alice” premieres on August 28 at 10:35 p.m. KST and will likely be out there on Viki.

Try a teaser beneath!

