Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Witness Something Shocking In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has unveiled a brand new glimpse of Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun from its upcoming episode!

“Alice” is about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won), an impassive detective trying to find his mom’s killer who finally ends up investigating time touring assassins who use a mysterious system known as “Alice.” In the method, he meets Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), a genius physicist who seems to be precisely like his mom.

Spoiler

Beforehand on “Alice,” Park Jin Gyeom traveled again to 2010, and he discovered that Yoon Tae Yi just isn’t his mom Park Sun Younger (additionally performed by Kim Hee Sun). He additionally met with Lee Se Hoon (Park In Soo), who was imprisoned, and discovered in regards to the prophecy. Yoon Tae Yi, who had been digging into the secrets and techniques of time journey, was additionally intrigued by the new discoveries.

In newly launched stills from the following episode, Park Jin Gyeom and Yoon Tae Yi are alone in a mysterious place. They witness one thing that leaves them paralyzed in shock. Yoon Tae Yi turns away from the sight with large eyes as she clutches onto Park Jin Gyeom, whose expression is tight with rigidity and uneasiness. What precisely did they see, and the way will it impact the reality that they’re searching for?

The manufacturing staff shared, “In the sixth episode, Park Jin Gyeom and Yoon Tae Yi will face a collection of surprising conditions. The 2 of them will dig even deeper into the thriller of time touring. Please stay up for how the 2 actors will painting their characters who will encounter higher hazard within the upcoming episodes.”

The subsequent episode will air on September 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

