Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun’s New Drama “Alice” Premieres To No. 1 Ratings

SBS’s “Alice” is off to a promising begin!

“Alice” is a brand new sci-fi motion thriller starring Joo Won as Park Jin Gyeom, a detective who discovers the existence of time journey and winds up crossing paths with a lady who appears precisely like his mom (performed by Kim Hee Solar).

On August 28, the brand new drama aired its first episode, which took first place in its time slot throughout all public broadcast channels. In line with Nielsen Korea, the premiere of “Alice” scored common nationwide rankings of 4.1 p.c and 6.1 p.c for its two components.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Swish Mates” canceled its broadcast on account of a particular information report on COVID-19. The drama will air its ultimate two episodes subsequent week, on September Four and 5.

Did you tune in to the premiere of “Alice”? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

Take a look at the primary episode of “Alice” right here:

Watch Now

