Joo Won Confirmed To Star In Upcoming Action Blockbuster

It’s official: Joo Won will likely be starring within the upcoming Netflix authentic movie “Carter”!

On March 19, Netflix introduced that Joo Won had been confirmed for the main function in “Carter,” an action-espionage blockbuster that may depict an exhilarating chase.

Joo Won will likely be taking part in the titular function of Carter, a highly-skilled undercover agent who wakes as much as discover that he has misplaced all of his recollections. With out even figuring out why, he finally ends up changing into concerned within the operation of a lifetime.

After impressing viewers together with his transformation into an motion hero in his newest drama “Alice,” Joo Won will likely be proving his motion chops as soon as extra on this new film, which will likely be helmed by “The Villainess” and “Confession of Homicide” director Jung Byung Gil.

Are you excited to see Joo Won star on this new movie?

In the meantime, watch Joo Won in “Alice” with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

