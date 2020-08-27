Joo Won Describes A Scene In “Alice” He’s Excited To See, Talks About What Makes The Drama Distinctive, And More

“Alice” has given new appears at lead actor Joo Won within the drama!

“Alice” is a sci-fi drama about an impassive detective (Joo Won) who learns concerning the existence of time journey as he tracks down his mom’s killer and discovers a lady who appears precisely like his useless mom (Kim Hee Solar).

On August 27, the producers of the present shared stills of Joo Won and talked about his position because the detective Park Jin Kyeom. Park Jin Kyeom was born impassive after going via a radioactive wormhole when his time traveler mom was pregnant with him. He’s subsequently a bit totally different from different folks, and his solely member of the family and buddy was his mom Park Solar Younger.

Nevertheless, 10 years in the past when Park Jin Kyeom was in highschool, his mom died mysteriously. He determined to turn out to be a police officer in an effort to discover her assassin, and he’s the right match for the job, as he’s clearheaded, quick-witted, sharp, and athletic.

The producers of the present said on August 27, “The first episode that airs tomorrow will characteristic the explanation that Park Jin Kyeom was born impassive, his distinctive growth course of, the stunning incident that occurs to him, and the story earlier than he turns into a police officer.” They added that his character’s sharpness would be the important key to the story’s growth.

One other set of stills provides a brand new take a look at a vital scene within the present. The producers shared that the premiere features a scene through which Joo Won goes up on a roof on his personal and finally ends up embroiled in a stunning incident. They mentioned, “This can have a big effect on the connection between Joo Won and Kim Hee Solar within the present. It’s an important scene, and also you’ll see how Joo Won’s sturdy focus and appearing potential shines.”

Joo Won additionally shared some ideas concerning the upcoming drama.

“Normally when folks consider ‘sci-fi,’ they consider one thing actually fancy with a number of CGI,” he mentioned. “‘Alice’ has components like that, nevertheless it’s new as a result of it’s ‘human sci-fi.’ I feel there haven’t been many initiatives that convey collectively ‘human’ and ‘sci-fi’ tales.”

He went on to say, “I feel viewers will discover many features charming, together with the numerous issues to see, the warmness, and the issues to narrate to.”

When requested what to maintain an eye fixed out for, Joo Won mentioned, “The wonderful motion and the solid’s enthusiastic performances.”

Since he’s taking part in a detective within the present, he’s needed to tackle a number of totally different motion scenes. He mentioned, “The motion scene within the bookstore is the one I bear in mind probably the most, as a result of along with being large in scale, I needed to do a number of strikes on a wire. I’m additionally curious and excited to see how that scene appears within the episode.”

“Alice” premieres on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and can be accessible on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the present under!

