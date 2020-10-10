Joo Won Faces Down An Unknown Threat As Kim Hee Sun Has A Fateful Meeting In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has launched new stills of Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun forward of this week’s episode.

Spoilers

The final episode of “Alice” ended on a stunning notice, with the scientist Suk Oh Won (Choi Won Younger), who knew the reality about the time vacationers and the prophecy, being kidnapped and vanishing into skinny air, whereas Park Jin Kyeom (Joo Won) started to discover the suspicious conduct of Go Hyung Suk (Kim Sang Ho), who is sort of a father to him. In the tip, he found Go Hyung Suk on the CCTV in entrance of the motel the place Lee Se Hoon (Park In Soo) died.

Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), who traveled to 2021 and returned to 2020 with that footage on a USB, can also be suspicious of Go Hyung Suk. Throughout her time travels, Yoon Tae Yi found that Park Jin Gyeom would die whereas chasing his mom’s killer, placing strain on her to stop his demise.

With an effort, Park Jin Gyeom has put his suspicions of Go Hyung Suk apart and threw away the USB with the CCTV footage. As an alternative, he headed to the place the place Suk Oh Won was earlier than he vanished. Nevertheless, the brand new stills present that he was taken without warning there and confronted with an unknown risk.

A supply from the drama said, “The October 9 episode of ‘Alice’ will present Park Jin Gyeom getting nearer to the stunning fact. The viewers may also be shocked by the plot twists that unfold. Joo Won introduced Park Jin Gyeom’s determined state of affairs to life with an unbelievable focus and power. Please sit up for the stunning, but emotional episode.”

In one other set of stills, Park Sun Younger (Park Jin Gyeom’s mom, additionally performed by Kim Hee Sun) faces off towards Go Hyung Suk exterior of Park Jin Gyeom’s outdated dwelling. Judging by the environment, it seems as if this assembly takes place up to now, within the 12 months 2010. At the moment, Park Sun Younger first met Go Hyung Suk, who’s a police detective, as a result of her son had been accused of murdering his fellow highschool pupil. Including to the strain of the scene is the truth that Go Hyung Suk is presently the almost definitely suspect for Park Sun Younger’s homicide.

The manufacturing employees said, “Episodes 11 and 12 will reveal the reality behind all of Go Hyung Suk’s actions. We’ll uncover what secrets and techniques he has been retaining within the wake of Park Sun Younger’s homicide, and what their relationship was. Please sit up for the unraveling of each Yoon Tae Yi and Go Hyung Suk’s secrets and techniques.”

The following episode of “Alice” will air on October 9 at 10 p.m. KST.

