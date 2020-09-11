Joo Won Finds Kim Hee Sun As A College Student After Waking Up 10 Years In The Past In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has unveiled an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

Spoilers

On the finish of the earlier episode of “Alice,” Park Jin Gyeom (performed by Joo Won) mysteriously discovered himself transported again 10 years into the previous. After getting right into a automobile crash on his solution to save Yoon Tae Yi (performed by Kim Hee Sun), he woke as much as discover himself in 2010.

On September 11, SBS launched new stills of Park Jin Gyeom discovering his approach again to Yoon Tae Yi—besides in 2010, when she continues to be a scholar in her twenties. The pictures present Park Jin Gyeom interrupting the younger Yoon Tae Yi’s class by bursting into her lecture corridor at college with a fearful expression. In the meantime, the bewildered scholar stares up on the unknown intruder with confusion as all of her classmates look on.

The producers of “Alice” teased that viewers might stay up for how their surprising assembly—and their ensuing dialog—would have an effect on the course of the drama’s story.

“The fifth episode [of ‘Alice’], which airs at the moment, will inform the story of the 2010 Yoon Tae Yi and what occurs when Park Jin Gyeom seems earlier than her,” they mentioned. “In phrases of the plot, it’s an especially necessary scene that holds numerous keys to the remainder of their story.”

“We ask that you simply present numerous curiosity and anticipation for what sorts of secrets and techniques are hidden on this scene,” they continued, “in addition to how Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won will painting such a essential scene via their performing.”

The subsequent episode of “Alice” will air on September 11 at 10 p.m. KST.

