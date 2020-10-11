Joo Won Frantically Attempts To Rescue Unconscious Kim Hee Sun In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” unveiled new stills of Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won in one other disaster!

Spoiler

In the images, Yoon Tae Yi (performed by Kim Hee Sun) is mendacity unconscious within the passenger seat of a automotive. Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won) rushes over to the automotive, and his expression pales with panic when he finds her trapped in peril. The automotive quickly ignites on hearth, and the air turns into cloudy with smoke. Park Jin Gyeom dives into the automotive with out hesitance to save lots of Yoon Tae Yi.

On the finish of episode 11, Park Jin Gyeom ended up at demise’s door due to Seok Oh Won (performed by Choi Won Younger). So did the Park Jin Gyeom within the image truly survive in 2020, or is he a Park Jin Gyeom from a unique time and realm? If the latter is true, then who’s the Yoon Tae Yi he’s making an attempt to save lots of?

The manufacturing group of “Alice” gave a touch in regards to the subsequent episode, saying, “In episode 12, Yoon Tae Yi and Park Jin Gyeom will likely be dealing with an enormous disaster. There’s a important determine who began this complete catastrophe. Please expect to find out who prompted this disaster, whether or not Yoon Tae Yi and Park Jin Gyeom will have the ability to overcome it, and the way this may impact the event of the story.”

Tune into the following episode of “Alice” on October 10 at 10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles beneath:

