Joo Won Gazes At Kim Hee Sun With Concern In “Alice”

“Alice” is about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won), an impassive detective trying to find his mom’s killer who finally ends up investigating time touring assassins who use a mysterious machine referred to as “Alice.” In the method, he meets Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), a genius physicist who seems precisely like his mom.

Beforehand on “Alice,” Park Jin Gyeom and Yoon Tae Yi received one step nearer to the key of time journey. Nevertheless, a mysterious serial killer appeared, surprising them each and leaving Yoon Tae Yi traumatized with the lack of her shut co-worker.

In the brand new stills, Park Jin Gyeom and Yoon Tae Yi are sitting in what seems to be a police interrogation room. Maybe it’s as a result of they got here throughout a serial killer, however Yoon Tae Yi, who normally sparkles with life, is pale and gaunt. Park Jin Gyeom gazes at her with concern, and Yoon Tae Yi seems each shocked and nervous. Regardless of her uneasiness, she rigorously research the inexperienced playing cards on high of the desk. Viewers are eager to search out out what’s going to occur within the upcoming episode.

The manufacturing staff shared, “At the top of episode six, Yoon Tae Yi confronted a serial killer, and as we speak’s episode will unveil the aftermath of it. Please stay up for how Park Jin Gyeom will deal with the disaster and what sort of harmful occasions they may face sooner or later.”

The subsequent episode of “Alice” will air on September 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

