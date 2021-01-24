Joo Won Reveals The Unusual Thing He Did To Try To Grow Taller In Middle School

On the most recent episode of “Ask Us Something,” Joo Won shared an amusing story from his grade faculty days!

The actor appeared as a visitor on the January 23 broadcast of the JTBC selection present, the place he revealed that he was once fearful about his peak when he was a child.

Through the guessing-game section of this system, Joo Won requested the “Ask Us Something” forged to guess the weird factor he did on a regular basis in his second 12 months of center faculty. When the members accurately guessed that the behavior had been an try to develop taller, Joo Won defined, “Apart from my older brother and me, everybody in my household is brief.”

When requested about his dad and mom’ peak, the actor replied, “My father is 168 centimeters tall, and my mom is 155 centimeters. However I’m 185 centimeters, and my older brother is 180 centimeters.”

In the top, after a number of key hints, Search engine optimization Jang Hoon lastly landed on the proper reply: again in center faculty, Joo Won ate tons of child formulation after listening to a rumor that consuming it will make you develop taller.

“Throughout my first few years of elementary faculty, I used to be one of many taller youngsters in my grade, however beginning in sixth grade, I finished rising fully,” mentioned Joo Won. “So in my second 12 months of center faculty, I used to be the second-shortest child in my class, together with each ladies and boys.”

“However I heard this rumor that should you ate child formulation, you’ll get taller,” he continued. “Because it’s not one thing that’s unhealthy for you, I made a decision to strive consuming it. I’d eat it straight out of the container each single day.”

As there is no such thing as a scientific proof to help the rumor, Joo Won speculated that he had coincidentally began consuming the infant formulation proper earlier than his development spurt was resulting from occur anyway.

“So I used to be consuming it straight out of the container every day, and actually, that occurred to be proper once I was about to hit my development spurt,” mentioned the actor. “So I grew about 20 centimeters in simply my second 12 months of center faculty alone.”

Watch full episodes of “Ask Us Something” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)