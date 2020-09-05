Joo Won Revisits The Past As Kim Hee Sun Starts To Suspect Time Travel In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has shared new stills of Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won from the upcoming episode.

“Alice” is about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won), an impassive detective looking for his mom’s killer who finally ends up investigating time touring assassins who use a mysterious machine known as “Alice.” In the method, he meets Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), a genius physicist who seems precisely like his mom.

Spoilers

In episode three, Yoon Tae Yi started to research the cardboard that Park Jin Gyeom had left her. At first, she thought it was an odd card, however as her evaluation went deeper, she thought of the potential for “time journey.” Out of curiosity, she sought Park Jin Gyeom out to know extra.

In the meantime, Park Jin Gyeom was in despair after Go Hyung Suk (Kim Sang Ho) was attacked. The mom of Eun Soo, a baby who had just lately been kidnapped, was discovered lifeless. Go Hyung Suk went to Eun Soo’s home and found a lady there who seemed precisely like Eun Soo’s lifeless mom. It turned out Eun Soo’s mom was a time traveler from the long run. This girl stabbed Go Hyung Suk with a knife.

In the brand new stills, Yoon Tae Yi and Park Jin Gyeom are collectively in Park Jin Gyeom’s room in Go Hyung Suk’s home. That is the place Park Jin Gyeom stayed previously, and he got here again to look via his mom’s outdated belongings for her card. Plainly Yoon Tae Yi got here to hitch him to look via his mom’s issues, and the field of belongings is mendacity open on the mattress.

In contrast to their earlier encounters, Park Jin Gyeom now not seems tearful or upset to see Yoon Tae Yi, who’s equivalent to his lifeless mom. He’s impassive whereas Yoon Tae Yi, however, seems shocked and flustered.

The manufacturing employees said, “Yoon Tae Yi begins to suspect one thing when she sees Park Jin Gyeom’s card. However Park Jin Gyeom reacts in a method that she doesn’t anticipate in any respect. Please stay up for seeing how their relationship adjustments and whether or not they’ll be capable to discover out the reality concerning the card.”

This episode of “Alice” airs on September 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

Try the most recent episode under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)