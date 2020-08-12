Joo Won Shares What Drew Him To His Role In “Alice” + Kim Hee Sun Prepares To Take On Action Sci-Fi Genre

Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun are gearing up for the premiere of their new drama, “Alice”!

“Alice” is a sci-fi thriller a couple of detective who discovers the existence of time journey (Joo Won) and crosses paths with a scientist who resembles his lifeless mom (Kim Hee Sun). Collectively, they race to resolve a particular secret that includes time journey and destiny.

Joo Won’s character, Park Jin Gyeom, is a detective who was born with a scarcity of emotion. For this function, the actor should juggle his character’s explosive motion scenes with this lack of emotion. Joo Won is understood for taking over numerous roles and new challenges in his filmography, with a number of of his tasks occurring to obtain nice love from the general public.

Requested why he selected “Alice” as his first undertaking after obligatory navy service, he mentioned, “I used to be drawn to the extraordinarily new idea and the interesting character. Everybody can relate to a narrative a couple of mom, however the time-slip idea launched right here is new. I assumed that it felt extra recent than every other undertaking.”

Joo Won additionally talked about the difficulties of expressing a personality’s interior ideas with out emotion. He defined, “Park Jin Gyeom was born with out emotion, however he was capable of develop with the assistance of his mom’s arduous work. I couldn’t specific feelings like different individuals, so I attempted to point out issues via his gaze. I attempted to act feelings with as little expression as potential. There are some issues that contact Park Jin Gyeom’s coronary heart, so I wished these to have as a lot affect as potential.”

“Alice” additionally launched stills of Kim Hee Sun making ready for her function in an motion thriller. Kim Hee Sun additionally has a various filmography, starting from youth dramas, stylish dramas, melodramas, thrillers, and different style tasks. One in all her newer dramas, “Girl with Dignity,” was the highest-rated drama on JTBC on the time.

In “Alice,” Kim Hee Sun takes on a recent style within the type of a sci-fi thriller. She performs two completely different characters with the identical face in addition to two completely different ages, from her 20s to her 40s. The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “Kim Hee Sun is acknowledged as considered one of Korea’s high stars and actors. However she poured her unparalleled ardour, affection, and arduous work into ‘Alice.’ The opposite actors and workers members have been motivated by her want to do her greatest for every filming. Please look ahead to seeing her true benefit in ‘Alice.’”

“Alice” premieres on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and can be out there on Viki.

