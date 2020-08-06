Joo Won Transforms Into A Determined Detective For Upcoming Sci-Fi Drama “Alice”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Alice” has revealed new stills of Joo Won in character!

“Alice” is an emotional science-fiction drama starring Joo Won as a detective who discovers the existence of time journey and winds up crossing paths with a girl who resembles his useless mom (performed by Kim Hee Solar).

Joo Won’s character Park Jin Gyeom is a robust and charismatic detective who was born apathetic. He feels no emotion in any respect and is at all times chilly and stoic, till one fateful day when all the pieces modifications in his life. His one and solely objective is to catch the offender who killed his mom when he was in highschool.

Within the latest stills, Park Jin Gyeom is at taking pictures follow. His chilly eyes are pinned on his goal, and his stiff expression is crammed with focus and willpower.

The manufacturing staff of “Alice” commented, “Joo Won’s character Park Jin Gyeom is a personality who was born apathetic and slowly modifications all through the story growth. It’s an inconceivable position to painting with out thorough character evaluation and delicate expressions. Joo Won was capable of pull this off along with his intense ardour. As well as, you will be capable of see Joo Won’s motion scenes, which have grow to be extra highly effective since his discharge from the navy. Please sit up for the drama.”

“Alice” premieres on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and can be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

