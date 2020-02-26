Jordan Fisher: 6 Fascinating Things To Know About The Talented Actor/Singer

He Recorded A Moana Music With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin Manuel Miranda and Jordan Fisher collaborated for “You’re Welcome,” a track featured on the Moana soundtrack. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sings the track within the Moana film. Jordan Fisher and Lin-Manuel Miranda recorded a remix of the tune, which could be discovered on the Moana soundtrack. is among the many songs that Fisher has recorded for Disney properties.

He sang a couple of songs on the Teen Seaside Film ensemble and in Liv and Maddie. He additionally recorded a track known as “Fortunately Ever After” for Disney World’s Fortunately Ever After firework present, and he carried out a canopy of “You’ve Obtained A Pal In Me” together with his pal and different former Disney star Olivia Holt for the Pixar Fest. Jordan Fisher has been releasing and recording music mainly since he started his profession. He has launched a number of singles, together with his most up-to-date track “Contact.”