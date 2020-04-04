Jordan Peele’s Candyman Gets New Release Date, So Don’t Say His Name Just Yet

Go away a Remark
Movie studios are nonetheless scrambling to shuffle launch dates because of the results of the coronavirus pandemic. Like its rivals, Common Footage has been compelled to make some important adjustments to its 2020 movie slate. Yet the studio had been mum on the destiny of the Candyman reboot, however now it seems like viewers should wait just a bit longer earlier than they will say his identify.
Candyman was initially slated to hit theaters on June 12, however Common has now delayed its launch to September 25, in response to THR. With this transfer, the movie takes the place of the choir competition-centric movie Reward This, which is now undated.
Some could also be disenchanted to know that they’ll have to attend a bit longer for the long-lasting horror villain’s big-screen return, however the transfer is smart. Given the state of issues, Common would ideally need to make as a lot as they will on their funding. At this level, releasing it throughout the summer season would greater than possible result in a loss on the corporate’s half.
The horror challenge now joins Minions: The Rise of Gru, Sing 2 and Depraved as movies that Common has rescheduled attributable to COVID-19’s results on theater chains. Final month, the studio additionally delayed the extremely anticipated F9 by almost a yr.
Candyman is meant to be a reboot of the unique 1992 movie. The film tells the story of a visible artist who makes use of the small print of the Candyman killings of the previous as inspiration for his work. Nonetheless, in doing so, he manages to reawaken one thing that might have dire penalties on his group and his sanity.
Nia DaCosta serves as director, whereas Get Out’s Jordan Peele co-wrote the screenplay and is producing by way of Monkeypaw Productions. The movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo. Tony Todd can also be rumored to be reprising his function because the titular character.
Candyman is just one of many industrial movies to be impacted by latest occasions. Disney not too long ago revealed that they’d be transferring a number of 2020 movies to later dates and would even be sending one movie straight to Disney+. These selections have additionally impacted Marvel Studios’ Part Four slate in a significant approach.
Regardless of these delays, some are nonetheless feeling optimistic about saving the summer season film season. AMC CEO Adam Aron is hoping to reopen theaters in mid-June. It’s onerous to say if he’ll finally get his want and, even when theaters have been to open at that time, would audiences be eager to go again to the flicks by then?
However, audiences will nonetheless have quite a lot of movies to look ahead to in 2020, with Candyman hopefully being one in every of them. Keep tuned for any additional movie or tv developments involving COVID-19.
