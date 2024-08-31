Jordan Peterson Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Jordan Peterson is a Canadian clinical psychologist, author, and media commentator who became prominent in the late 2010s for his views on cultural and political issues.

Known for his bestselling self-help books and lectures on personal responsibility, Peterson has become one of our time’s most influential – and polarizing – public intellectuals.

His blend of psychology, mythology, and social commentary has garnered millions of followers while attracting significant criticism from various quarters.

Who is Jordan Peterson?

Jordan Bernt Peterson was born on June 12, 1962, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He was raised in the small town of Fairview and showed an early interest in literature and politics. As a young man, he became disillusioned with socialism and religion, developing a keen interest in psychology and philosophy instead.

Peterson earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology from the University of Alberta. He then completed his Ph.D. in clinical psychology at McGill University in Montreal. His academic career took him to Harvard University as an assistant professor before he returned to Canada to join the faculty at the University of Toronto in 1998.

Throughout his career, Peterson has researched personality, social psychology, and the psychology of religious and ideological belief.

He gained widespread public attention in 2016 when he spoke out against Canada’s Bill C-16, which added gender identity and expression to the country’s human rights and hate speech laws. Peterson argued that the bill could lead to compelled speech, sparking a fierce debate about free speech and transgender rights.

Attribute Details Full Name Jordan Bernt Peterson Date of Birth June 12, 1962 Age (2024) 62 years old Place of Birth Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) Nationality Canadian Profession Clinical Psychologist, Author, Media Commentator

Where is Jordan Peterson now?

As of 2024, Jordan Peterson continues to be an active public figure. He resigned from his tenured position at the University of Toronto in 2021 to focus on his online presence, writing, and speaking engagements. Peterson maintains a popular YouTube channel, podcast, and social media accounts where he shares his thoughts on various topics.

In recent years, Peterson has expanded his reach by joining the conservative media platform Daily Wire+, where he produces exclusive content. He also serves as the Chancellor of Ralston College, a liberal arts institution in Savannah, Georgia.

Age and Physical Appearance

Jordan Peterson is 62 years old (born June 12, 1962). Peterson is about 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) tall and has a slender build. He is known for his distinctive appearance, often sporting a well-groomed beard and formal attire during his public appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jordan B. Peterson (@jordan.b.peterson)

His intense gaze and animated speaking style have become part of his recognizable public persona.

Personal Life and Relationships

Peterson has been married to Tammy Roberts since 1989. The couple has two children: daughter Mikhaila and son Julian. The family has played a significant role in Peterson’s life and work, with his daughter Mikhaila becoming a public figure in her own right as a podcaster and lifestyle coach.

Peterson’s family has also been central to some of his struggles. In 2019, his wife Tammy was diagnosed with kidney cancer, which Peterson has cited as a factor in his health issues. The family’s journey through these challenges has been public, with Peterson often discussing the impact on his work and worldview.

Professional Career and Achievements

Jordan Peterson’s career spans academia, clinical practice, and public intellectualism. Some key highlights include:

Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto (1998-2021)

Author of bestselling books including “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” and “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life”

Creator of the Self Authoring Suite, an online writing program designed to help people explore their past, present, and future

Popular lecturer with millions of views on YouTube and other platforms

Podcast host of “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast”

Peterson’s work has influenced the popularization of ideas from psychology, philosophy, and mythology for a general audience. His lectures on personality theory, the psychological significance of Biblical stories, and the dangers of totalitarianism have attracted a large following.

Net Worth and Salary

While exact figures can be challenging to verify, various sources estimate Jordan Peterson’s net worth between $8 million and $12 million as of 2024. This wealth comes from multiple streams:

Book sales: Peterson’s books have sold millions of copies worldwide

Speaking engagements: He reportedly earns tens of thousands of dollars per appearance

Online presence: Revenue from YouTube ads, Patreon supporters (before leaving the platform), and exclusive content deals

Academic salary: Before his resignation, Peterson earned a professor’s salary from the University of Toronto

It’s worth noting that Peterson’s income has fluctuated over the years, particularly during periods when health issues limited his public engagements. However, his continued popularity and diverse income streams suggest a stable financial situation.

Company and Investment Details

Jordan Peterson is not primarily known for his business ventures or investments. However, he has been involved in several projects:

Self Authoring Suite: An online program co-founded with Dr. Daniel M. Higgins and Dr. Robert O. Pihl Luminate: A psychological assessment and employee training platform (involvement unclear) Thinkspot: A free speech-oriented social media platform (announced in 2019, current status uncertain)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jordan B. Peterson (@jordan.b.peterson)

Peterson has not publicly disclosed significant real estate investments or other business holdings. He focuses on his intellectual and creative output rather than traditional business ventures.

Investments and Funding

Peterson’s investment strategies are not public knowledge as an individual. However, he has received significant crowdfunding support in the past. In 2017, after being denied a research grant, Peterson’s supporters raised over $195,000 for him on Indiegogo.

Peterson also received funding through platforms like Patreon before leaving the service in 2018 due to concerns about free speech. His Patreon account reportedly generated over $80,000 monthly from supporters at its peak.

Contact Details and Social Media Presence

Jordan Peterson maintains an active online presence:

Platform Handle Website jordanbpeterson.com Twitter @jordanbpeterson YouTube Jordan B Peterson Facebook Dr. Jordan B Peterson Instagram Jordan.b.peterson

For business inquiries, Peterson’s team can be contacted through his official website. However, due to his high profile, direct personal contact information is not publicly available.

Jordan Peterson’s journey from academic psychologist to controversial public intellectual has been marked by acclaim and criticism.

His ideas on personal responsibility, free speech, and the dangers of ideology continue to spark debate and discussion worldwide. As he navigates health challenges and evolves his public role, Peterson remains a significant figure in contemporary cultural discourse.

Conclusion

Jordan Peterson’s journey from academic psychologist to controversial public intellectual reflects the complex interplay of ideas, media, and personality in shaping public discourse.

Whether viewed as a defender of traditional values or a polarizing figure, Peterson’s impact on contemporary cultural debates is undeniable. As he continues to evolve his public role, his influence on discussions about personal responsibility, free speech, and social issues seems likely to persist.