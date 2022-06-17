Jordi Varela dies, the Spanish voice behind Professor Layton and several characters from the anime world

The professional also worked on recent games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or Dying Light 2.

It is never easy to write about the death of a professional, much less when he has managed to settle in the hearts of the players thanks to a specific character. We talk about Jordi Varelaa voice actor who we will remember both for embodying Professor Layton himself in Spain and for participating in other productions that include the world of anime.

No further details have been released about this sad news, which has been made public through Twitter. SelectaVisiona well-known Japanese animation distributor, has remembered Varela’s work through anime such as Death Note, Saint Seiya The Lost Canvas or My Hero Academia, where he played All for One.

Former professional colleagues have sent their condolences to the family and recall other productions in which Varela has participated over the years, such as the Smurfs or the River Monsters, both in their versions in Catalan. On the other hand, those who remember his voice through Professor Layton respond to the original post with messages of condolences.

Varela’s most recent video game work includes LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Dying Light 2: Stay Human. However, his interpretation of the Professor Layton It is established as one of the actor’s greatest contributions to our sector, since it managed to multiply our curiosity for puzzles and riddles. From 3DJuegos we regret the loss of him and we show our condolences to the family.

