Jordy Caicedo, the new reinforcement of the UANL Tigers, arrived in Mexico, his former team accused him of being “unprofessional”

Jordy Caicedo, new Tigres player for the 2022 Apertura. Photo: @TigresOficial

The new element of UANL Tigers arrived in the city of Monterrey to report with the team and perform the corresponding medical tests. It is the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedo 24-year-old, who will join the Cats as a new center forward from CSKA Sofia from Bulgaria, a club that branded the player’s departure as unprofessional and disrespectful.

The transfer market for the squad he leads Miguel Herrera finally activated. After a summer preseason in which there were no additions, the institution announced its first reinforcement after the first day of the Liga MX Opening 2022 had already been played. The player assured that his arrival is due to personal interest in playing for a great team.

“I feel very good, happy. To work. I am ready to pair with whoever the coach says. I’ve been preparing, training and well, let’s see what happens this week. Thanks to the work (the good performance in Bulgaria), now we will try to do the same here”, said Caicedo as he left the city airport.

Jordy Caicedo, new Tigres player for the 2022 Apertura. Photo: @TigresOficial

In Bulgaria, the Ecuadorian played just over 60 official matchesaround 5,200 minutes on the court, where he scored 31 goals and toasted 4 assists. When his reasons for changing European football for Mexican football were questioned, the footballer argued that he was attracted by the “greatness” of the club and added: “My goal is to help the team as much as I can, if it is with goals much better and well, to be champions, which is what this team demands a lot”.

In the feline attack, he will dispute a place directly with the French Andre Pierre Gignac y Florian Thauvin, with the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez and with the Colombian Luis Quinones. In addition to sharing changing rooms with elements like Javier AquinoYeferson SoteldoGuido PizarroNahuel Guzman the sebastián Córdoba.

In his career, Caicedo has also been part of institutions such as the Catholic University from his native country, Esporte Clube Vitória de Brasil and The National, with whom he made his professional debut, also from his country. According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the commercial value of the delnatero letter is two million euros.

Jordy Caicedo, new Tigres player for the 2022 Opening. Photo: @LaTri

The striker’s departure from Bulgarian football did not take place in the best of terms. The director of his now former team accused the Ecuadorian of maintaining an attitude far from the ideal and hinted that with this, forced his departure from the club. The footballer, so far, has not referred to the subject.

“The CSKA management held a meeting with the striker to clarify all doubts about his behavior in recent weeks. Caicedo insisted that he has no interest in continuing his career at CSKA. Given Caicedo’s reluctance to play for CSKA, his unprofessional attitude and lack of respect towards the club and the teamthe owners agreed that selling the Ecuadorian was the best option, “said the team.

KEEP READING:

At risk World Cup 2023 and Olympic Games 2024: what does Mexico need to continue aspiring for classification

Red Bull Racing reaffirmed free competition between Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen for the world championship

What were the most important signings of the teams for the 2022 Opening of Liga MX