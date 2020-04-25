Jorge Camara, Former HFPA President, Dies – Variety

Jorge Camara, the previous president of the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation, died on Friday, the HFPA confirmed.

“It’s with nice remorse that I’ve to let you realize of the passing of our expensive good friend and colleague, Jorge Camara,” stated the HFPA in an announcement. “Jorge handed away peacefully yesterday afternoon after scuffling with well being points for the previous few years. As a previous president of the HFPA, he was instrumental within the success of our affiliation. A lot of you will have labored intently with him, and we all know you’ll take part our sorrow.”

Camara served because the HFPA’s president for a complete of six years, most just lately in a span from 2007-2009. He most just lately served as chairman of the board, and spent greater than 20 years as an officer or board member. He first joined the group in 1968.

Camara was a member of the Broadcast Movie Critics Affiliation and the Los Angeles Movie Critics Affiliation. He was additionally a movie critics for a number of English and Spanish publications, together with La Opinion.

He labored on a number of Spanish productions for Telemundo, together with “Estrenos y Estrellas,” “Al Rojo Vivo” and “Hollywood Hoy,” and worldwide broadcasts for “HBO Ole,” “Cine Canal” and “Desde Hollywood” in Latin America.