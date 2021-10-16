Jorge Campos turns 55; what has been the trajectory of the singular archer

Jorge Campos celebrates his 55th birthday. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Jorge El Brody fields was born in the city of Acapulco the October 15, 1966, from a very young age he showed qualities for football, which is why his 20 years, was already part of the basic forces of the Pumas from ONE, club of his loves with which he showed his great performances and qualities, which made him a historical referent of the university complex.

The goalkeeper made history for his way of playing, his saves, footwork and his colored uniforms that were recognized worldwide. It even appeared in a famous cartoon of Japanese origin, called The Super champions.

The native of Acapulco made his debut with the Pumas in the year 1988However, he did not start as an archer, since he had that position at that time, Adolfo Rios, because of this his request was to play Forward with the auriazules. For the season 1990/1991 he finally established himself as a goalkeeper headline, besides dating him league title with the university students.

At the beginning of his professional career, he played as a forward. (Photo: Twitter / @ futleaguepress)

After lifting the league championship, his performance led him to be called up to the Mexican team, where he November 20, 1992 would make its debut. A year later he was named third best goalkeeper in the world by Federation of History and Statistics, due to this his trajectory was upward, as well as his legacy within the framework of the Tricolor.

As a player of the National team of Mexico, marked a before and after in the history of Mexican soccer, participated in three World Cups: United States 1994, France 1998 and Korea Japan 2002, in addition to being the starting goalkeeper in the 1999 Confederations Cup, where you won Mexico to Brazil 4-3 at Aztec stadium.

In his first two World Cups representing the Aztec team, he managed to reach the stage of the round of 16, being eliminated in said instance. In his third World Cup in the Asian country could not see action in any game, since the starting goalkeeper of that team was Oscar Rabbit Pérez.

On the other hand, he attended the Germany World Cup 2006, but this time he was attending as part of the Argentine coaching staff Ricardo La Volpe, who led El Tri in that competition.

He was part of Ricardo La Volpe’s Coaching Staff at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In addition to being an outstanding goalkeeper, Campos liked to go out and play as a center forward, a role that he adequately fulfilled. So much so that he managed to score 47 goals as a professional. Thanks to him, before the 1994 World Cup, modified the regulation, where the goalkeeper was not allowed to be used as an outfield player, something that the then DT of Mexico used frequently, Miguel Mejia Baron.

Finally, it was pioneer among the most recognized footballers to play within the MLS from the United States. In the final stage of his career he signed with LA Galaxy on 1996, later he would return to Mexico to retire with the Puebla on 2004. In addition to playing with the Pumas, he was also with Blue Cross, Atlas, Tigers and Chicago Fire.

Among the highlights in the honors of Jorge Campos is the 1999 Confederations Cup who won with Mexico, a runner-up on the 1993 America’s Cup, a Concacaf Champions Cup, which he got with Pumas in 1989, and five Citlalli awards who distinguished him as the best goalkeeper from Mexico.

Currently, The inmortal serves as commentator of a television station in Mexico and is ambassador by the FIFA for football events around the world.

