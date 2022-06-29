Jorge Campos went viral for his photo as Ken in the Barbie movie

Fans placed Jorge Campos as Ken in the Barbie movie because of his clothes (Photo: Twitter/@LuisValLe_A)

One of the topics of the moment in Hollywood is the filming of the movie Barbiethe famous brand of American dolls that will have its first human representation on the big screen with the actress Margot Robbie; who has caused a lot of expectation around his figure and the message that he will transmit through the film.

Who has not been left behind is his partner on stage, his famous partner Kenwho will be played by Ryan Gossling and that he has formed a spectacular couple for the stereotype that drives the cartoon, for which the first filtered images in his role have generated all kinds of comments.

The last of them took an unexpected path for the Mexican fans, as an edited image of the two protagonists went viral but with the face, gloves and number of Jorge Campos; the popular Aztec goalkeeper who became an icon of Mexican soccer thanks to his style of play, quality and especially for their characteristic uniformswhich were full of color, so they began to associate it with Ken’s suit in the new movie.

Fans placed Jorge Campos as Ken in the Barbie movie because of his clothes (Photo: Twitter/@LuisValLe_A/@gesusconge)

The Twitter user @LuisValLe_A started the trend, because he took the original leak and replaced Ryan Gosling’s face with that of the Immortalbut he also added some goalkeeper gloves to his hands, the number 9 that he used in almost all his clubs and even one of the brands that wore him during the time of his most traditional jersey.

As if this were not enough, one of his followers followed suit and added the sandals that have accompanied the image of the Brody worldwide. “I came to give its essence to Jorge Campos“, he wrote in his account Twitter along with some sandals with wheels to keep the style of skating.

This all blew up because of the original photography and the great similarity in tones of the clothes that the character of Ken uses with those that Campos used in his stage as a professionalsince when he got under the three sticks he used to use extravagant colors to try to deconcentrate the rival, with pink and fluorescent yellow being his favourites.

Jorge Campos in one of the quirky sweaters he wore as a goalkeeper in the 1990s (Photo: ALLSPORT/David Leah)

For this reason, the new leaked images of Barbie y Ken in the next movie Live Action they remembered the Mexican star in the 1990s, when he became an international figure and even took his flamboyance to world championships with the Mexican national team.

It was then that he became a world reference for soccer in North America, after his successful spell with Pumas in the Tricolorwhere it was also characterized by using two radically opposite positions. Campos could start a commitment as a goalkeeper and in the second half come out as a center forward or wingeran ability that he enhanced due to his speed.

On the other hand, the premiere of the film Barbie It is scheduled for mid-2023, so at this time it is in a very advanced phase of its recording. Looking at the original photo in the note, this is what Ryan Gossling looks like as Ken in the scene on roller skates:

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gossling as Barbie and Ken (Photo: Twitter/@Lbaini)

The film will be directed by Greta Gerwig and the latest photos have been taken on the renowned beach of Venicein The Angelsan American city where a large part of the plot of the first barbie movie in Live Actionso that from this moment the expectation is total among the followers of the protagonists.

KEEP READING:

Jorge Campos: the unpublished photos of his lesser-known facet

Ryan Gosling shows off his version of Ken for the Barbie movie

What relationship does Julio González have with Jorge Campos?