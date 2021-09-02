Jorge Campos will venture as a sports official outside of football

Jorge Campos will join the new board of directors of the Mexican Golf Federation (FMG) (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The historic goalkeeper, Jorge Campos He has stood out for his personality and multiple abilities. Now, in addition to having ventured as a sports commentator, he will start a new facet in another sport which is not football.

Campos will join the new board of directors of the Mexican Golf Federation (FMG) as a member of the Advisory Council and will be part of the work team of the engineer Fernando de Lemmen-Meyer, who recently assumed the presidency of said organization.

Through his social networks, the former goalkeeper announced the news and did not miss the opportunity to congratulate de Lemmen-Meyer on his new position: “Congratulations to Fernando de Lemmen-Meyer for having been elected president of the Mexican Golf Federation, you are a hard-working person. We know that you are going to help Mexican golf a lot, “he said.

He also thanked the opportunity to be part of the team and made his commitment clear: “Thank you Fernando for thinking of me. In me they will have a person with many values, I hope to be exemplary for all the boys and girls, for all the golf family in general ”.

It should be remembered that the emblematic goalkeeper was recently present at the first edition of the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, where he was able to give his best advice to the Liga MX goalkeepers.

Jorge Campos wore the Atlante shirts to later make his way in the MLS (Photo: Twitter @ Atlantistacom)

He directed the Mexican team in the Skills Challenge and within his instructions to the players, he advised the goalkeeper of Tigres, Nahuel Guzman and an image that went viral on social networks proves it.

Campos was in Tigres in 2000 and Guzmán has been with the UANL team since 2014. Both share a good mood both on and off the courts. He was also accompanied by the Youtuber Juanpa Zurita, while the American picture by Cobi Jones and tiktoker Noah Beck.

Born on October 15, 1966 in the port of Acapulco, Jorge Campos won the admiration of many fans for his great saves and his quirky uniforms.

The Pumas of the UNAM they opened the door to the maximum Mexican soccer circuit in 1988. With them he managed to combine his position as goalkeeper and forward during the seven years that he was there, becoming champion in the 1990-1991 season. Although his best qualities were under the three suits, managed to score 46 goals throughout his career.

Jorge Campos stayed with the Pumas in the maximum Mexican soccer circuit in 1988. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

He also wore the shirts of Atlante, Cruz Azul, Tigres and Puebla, but it was with the cement workers that he managed to lift another title in Mexico. In addition, he had a brief stint with the Galaxy and the Chicago Fire of the MLS.

With the Mexican team He played 130 games and was in three World Cups, the United States 1994, France 1998 and Korea / Japan 2002, the latter as a substitute. But its culminating moment was when Mexico managed to be crowned in the 1999 Confederations Cup against Brazil at the Azteca Stadium. He retired in 2004 with a prominent legacy and as an idol to many Mexicans.

It was believed that Jorge Campos was never interested in going out to the old continent, as he was a player rooted in Mexico and his native Acapulco Guerrero, despite this, the former goalkeeper himself confessed that he did receive an offer.

“I am going to pass you a piece of information, USD 5 million was offered to me for me at that time, I am not going to give the team, I am not going to give the name. There it is, with great respect but it came to me in a fax ”, explained the former national team with the commentators of TV Azteca.

