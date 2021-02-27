Jorge Sampaoli announced as the new coach of Olympique de Marseille

The Argentine coach arrives in the French league after passing through Brazil (REUTERS / Rahel Patrasso)

After his participation with Atlético Mineiro in Brasileira concluded (he ended with a victory against the champion of América Palmeiras and finished in third place in the table), Jorge Sampaoli was appointed as the new coach of Olympique de Marseille, which undergoes a major restructuring at the leadership level. The Argentine coach signed a contract until June 2023 and will carry out a project from next season, despite the fact that he still has several commitments until June (13 games in Ligue 1 and the national cup dispute).

In an official statement to Sampa They defined him as “a great strategist with coaching experience at the highest level. He is famous for his focus on attack. It is a game system that he has deployed throughout his long and successful career. (…) He has been honored with numerous individual awards, including being nominated for the FIFA Coach of the Year ”.

In what were his first statements as a strategist for the French team, the 60-year-old strategist expressed: “All my life I have been told that Olympique is a special place for passion. That the Vélodrome lights up when the team plays in the stadium. Marseille is a club for the people. We are not here to hide: we are going to play hard. When I received this proposal, I dreamed of celebrating in the city. In the world, there are places to be calm and others intense. This is the last thing I want and I accepted it without hesitation. This club has a soul and that is why we are here. We are ready”. He had previously said goodbye to Atlético Mineiro with a public letter.

A new experience in Europe for Sampaoli, who had already coached Spanish Sevilla (REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

The man from Casil had previously led Santos from Brazil, the Argentine National Team, Sevilla from Spain, the National Team from Chile, the University of Chile, Emelec from Ecuador, O’Higgins from Chile and several Peruvian teams, among which Sporting Cristal stood out. His career, which began in the Argentine regional leagues, had a dizzying rise.

The Marseillais, who are eighth in the French league 20 points behind leader Lille, intend to overshadow the powerful Paris Saint Germain led by their compatriot Mauricio Pochettino at the hands of Sampaoli. Just as the Santa Fe was chosen as the new coach, Pablo Longoria became the president of the Executive Board and president of OM and Frank McCourt, responsible for the announcements, new owner.

As McCourt will arrive in town this week to meet with fans and leaders of the Marseille groups to discuss their long-term plans, Longoria stated: “The history and culture of this club is truly unique. Football is inconceivable without passion and this nomination is a great honor for me, which I have been preparing for since I entered the world of football. We would like to build a style of play that matches the passion of our fans.”.

Sampaoli follows in the footsteps of one of his mentors again, Marcelo bielsa, who led Olympique from 2014 to 2016. The same had happened with the teams of Chile and Argentina.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Moment of fury of Jorge Sampaoli in Brazil: he rebuked the referee, insulted a linesman and almost ended up being beaten

Ronald Koeman left a press conference because his nose began to bleed and caused concern in Barcelona

The confession of the Portuguese Pepe: “I slept with my mother until I was 17; my father didn’t like it “

The Elche goalkeeper who went viral when Messi asked for the shirt spoke about his reaction