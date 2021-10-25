Jorge Sampaoli revealed how his reunion with Lionel Messi was

Soccer Football – World Cup – Argentina Training – Bronnitsy Training Centre, Moscow Region, Russia – June 29, 2018 Argentina’s coach Jorge Sampaoli, players Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Lionel Messi and Jorge Sampaoli They had a turbulent bond in the Argentine national team between 2017 and 2018 during a handful of matches in the South American Qualifiers, some friendlies and the World Cup in Russia. After that, the coach was fired from his position and never again met the then Barcelona striker on a pitch, until this weekend.

On Sunday, in a new edition of the French classic between the París Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Olympic MarsellaThe Argentines met again, this time faced by the clubs they represent. Despite this, there was a greeting between the two that was not seen on television, but that the former Sevilla coach revealed once the match was over.

After the goalless draw, the journalist from ESPN Christian Martin consulted Sampaoli how had his meeting with The flea: “We greet each other normally. At this moment we are rivals, but at another moment we were partners, so just that. The respect of always ”, responded the trainer.

Jorge Sampaoli goes through his second season at Olympique Marseille (Reuters)

After what had been a successful step through the selection of Chile, with which he conquered the America’s Cup 2011, and the good level that his Seville showed, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) He had requested his work so that he could assume the leadership of the national team that Edgardo Bauza led at the time. Despite the enthusiasm for his arrival, the team could never achieve a level according to what was expected and although he qualified for the World Cup in Russia, on the last date of the Qualifiers, by then the wear between him and the group was already too much.

During the FIFA competition the Albiceleste it drew with Iceland, was beaten 3-0 by Croatia and beat Nigeria, to reach the round of 16 where it fell 4-3 against France, which would later keep the trophy. Since then, Sampaoli He had not met again with Lionel Messi, whom he had to face this Sunday.

The proposal of the Argentine coach was positive in his crossing with PSG since he did not receive goals and he took a draw against the top candidate and current leader of Ligue 1. In the meeting, the coach was very effusive, as he usually is, and he even earned a yellow card for his constant protests in the first half, the first warning of the match.

KEEP READING:

With Messi and all his figures, PSG could not against Sampaoli’s Olympique Marseille

An intruder jumped onto the field in the middle of the classic Marseille-PSG and cut off an attack on Messi

The yellow to Sampaoli and the chance for Messi: the pearls of the classic between PSG and Olympique Marseille

Gio Simeone, intractable: scored all four goals for Hellas Verona’s victory against Lazio