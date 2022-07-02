Jorge Sampaoli stopped being the coach of Olympique Marseille after qualifying for the Champions League: the anger he decanted on his departure

After classifying the team to the Champions League, Sampaoli wanted reinforcements of experience that never came (Photo: Reuters)

Jorge Sampaoli had a successful season at the helm of the Olympique Marseille with a second place in Ligue 1 that PSG dominated from start to finish, something that allowed them to qualify for the Champions League. However, the rumors of the last few hours had left him on the verge of the exit door and with a conflict in the background of the scene: he was dissatisfied with the transfer market that the leadership had faced so far.

This Friday, the French club made the separation of the Argentine coach official: “Olympique de Marseille and Jorge Sampaoli announce their joint decision to end their collaboration. From his first day in Marseille, he has dedicated himself completely to establishing a winning philosophy and state of mind that corresponds to the values ​​of Olympique de Marseille”.

Beyond the formalities, behind that there is a short circuit. The newspaper The Team He had anticipated that the Argentine would leave before this decision becomes official. They then ensured that he was “dissatisfied” with the transfer process that President Pablo Longoria had faced so far because “I wanted experienced players for the Champions League” and so far the club has only signed the young Isaak Touré from Le Havre.

Through a brief statement on their official profiles, Sampa He thanked the club for the affection but confirmed his differences with the board: “My times and my objectives are not the same as those of the leadership. It’s not bad to pretend different things. The important thing is to seek excellence and the best for the OM”, he signed in his letter that closed with a “until another better wind”referring to a song by the band Callejeros.

“There were professional frictions, not personal ones. I read the press release from him, there were a lot of emotions. It is not a question of time in the project. It is a project for the future. It was not easy to part with a good coach and a good person”, answered President Longoria on the other side.

After leaving the position of the Argentine national team, the 62-year-old coach went through Santos and Atlético Mineiro in Brazilian football before joining one of the most winning teams in France that, in any case, accumulates more than a decade without celebrating the league title.

Sampaoli guided Marseille to one of the two tickets to the Champions League group stage awarded by the domestic tournament after a season in which they had had to play the UEFA Conference Leaguea third-order competition that saw Marseille reach the semi-finals with a loss against Feyenoord of the Netherlands.

After the porting of the Argentine DT, who still had a year on his contract, rumors indicate that his place could be occupied by the Spanish Marcelinolast step by Athletic Bilbao.

THE CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT

Olympique de Marseille and Jorge Sampaoli announce their joint decision to end their collaboration. Jorge Sampaoli is the first coach to whom Pablo Longoria has wanted to entrust the fate of the first team in February 2021. The Argentine coach had taken the reins of the team in a particular context during the 2019/20 season.

From his first day in Marseille, he has dedicated himself completely to establishing a game philosophy and a conquering state of mind that corresponds to the values ​​of Olympique de Marseille. For this reason, the club and Jorge Sampaoli announce with emotion their joint decision to end their collaboration. OM would like to sincerely and warmly thank Jorge Sampaoli for his work. After 16 months of collaboration, this work has allowed the club to take a step forward in the construction of its new sports project and qualify directly for the UEFA Champions League.

We are satisfied with the progress made and the emotions experienced together, but after a long reflection, the two parties, acting in the interest of the Olympique de Marseille project, have agreed to end this stage. . The club will now begin a new cycle that will be part of the continuity of the sports policy implemented by President Pablo Longoria since his arrival.

KEEP READING:

A recently promoted Italian club dreams of Icardi and will bet on the “Wanda factor” to finalize the signing

FIFA updates the VAR: it will use semi-automated technology to detect offside in the Qatar World Cup

19 World Soccer Stars Who Became Free Agents

Antonela Roccuzzo’s photo album during her vacation in Ibiza with Lionel Messi