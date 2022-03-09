Jorge Sampaoli used a phrase by Marcelo Bielsa to defend himself in the midst of the crisis he is going through in Marseille

Jorge Sampaoli: “I would like them to love me to win, not because I won”

The last results in Ligue 1 were elusive for jorge sampaoli and the pressure from the stands of the Velodrome Stadium began to feel despite the Olympic Marsella He remains in third place in the tournament. In the midst of this crisis, the Argentine coach he defended himself from what he lives in office and relied on an iconic phrase from his referent Marcelo Bielsa to try to reverse the opinions.

“When I arrived, the team was 11th. Throughout the year we were second above Lyon, Lille, Rens, Lens, teams that were already formed. Popular support does not particularly generate me, because they only love you when you win. I would like them to love me to win, not because I won . And the group too. Today we need push, encouragement. I think this group deserves it”, the Argentine DT was dispatched at the press conference he held prior to the match for the round of 16 of the Conference League, the third most important international competition within the European continent.

Although he made no public mention of the Locoin his speech he hid a reference to the man he admires. “Don’t love me because I won, I need you to love me to win”is one of the iconic statements that was reflected in the documentary Red eyes that showed his time as Chile coach. Bielsa was also at the helm of Marseille between 2014 and 2016, so that tacit reference made by Sampaoli was quickly picked up by the French media who are aware of the legacy of the Loco.

Marseille currently sits third in Ligue 1 with 47 points behind Nice (49) and 15 behind leaders PSG, although the problem is that lost two games and tied one in the last three presentations which took him away from the aspirations. “We have to enhance this moment. We are third and now we play decisive instances of the Conference, where it would be good to fight for the international tournament. From now on we need to be together ”, asked the Argentine coach for the clash against Basel in Switzerland.

“Generating a lot of pressure to immediacy is going to generate what perhaps many expect: that this fails. Normal, it will be another failure process. But from our place we are going to fight so that this does not happen ”, he stood up. “I like these moments because it is actually where I learn the most, where I have to be the bravest, where I have to work the most.. The difficult moments that life or football offers you are those in which one must put one’s chest and try to solve them. The team has tools to be able to do it because it does not hide, ”he analyzed.

The driver of the French team clarified that the “obligation” of winning “oppresses” and generates “pressure” for many players: “Some kind of frustration.” He also recalled that there were soccer players “terrified of losing” when he arrived at the club a year ago: “There is a lot of fear of defeat and when there is fear of defeat you cannot play. We are generating that they be brave, that they have decision. Fear of defeat breeds insecurity. In football you can win, lose or draw, but that should not confuse you. Sampaoli doesn’t matter here, nor the president, nor the owner, nor anyone, I care about OM. I will fight every day to be as high as possible, against anyone who wants to oppose this happening”.

