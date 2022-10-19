Jorge Sampaoli was ridiculous when he shouted in the face a disallowed goal to the rival coach

* The particular situation that starred the former counselor of the Argentine team

The Sevilla of Jorge Sampaoli tied 1-1 against Valencia for the Spanish League and the coach ended up being the great protagonist of the match. It is that 10 minutes into the complement, with the Che cast leading 1-0, his team scored a goal and decided to celebrate wildly in front of the opposing bank… However, he focused so much on the dedication that he did not notice that the action had been annulled. His reaction quickly went viral on social media.

De movida was a strange match for the Argentine who, after suffering a goal from Edinson Cavani, was angry with the team’s performance and made a drastic decision: he removed the youthful José Carmona half an hour into the first half and put the experienced Jesús Navas in his place. At halftime he made two more changes: Thomas Delaney and Eric Lamela replaced Marcos Acuña and Gonzalo Montiel.

However, his most irascible version was reflected ten minutes into the complement when Rafa Mir scored a goal that was the equalizer after an assist from Lamela. While his players were already complaining about the advanced position –which was also ratified by the VAR–, the former coach of the Argentine team ran wild towards the rival bank. He stayed for several seconds shouting the goal towards the sector where the Italian coach was Gennaro Gattusso and his assistants. When she found out about the annulment, he had moments that were embarrassing to say the least.

After all, Sampa was able to retaliate a while later with Lamela’s equalizer five minutes from the end and shouted the score in disarray, but this time facing the audience. The peculiarity, despite the show that he put on in the annulled goal, Gattuso approached him and extended his hand to greet him once the match was over.

This was the fourth appearance for Sampaoli, who returned to the club at the beginning of October to replace outgoing Julen Lopetegui, who had lost six of the last ten games he had coached and won just one. The Argentine was able to redirect the statistics in his first three appearances with two draws (one for the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund and another for the League against Athletic Bilbao) and a victory over Mallorca.

Beyond the aforementioned Acuña, Montiel, Lamela and Cavani, Alejandro Papu Gómez was also on the court as a starter, although he ended up seeing the red card in the last play of the duel to avoid an attack by Valencia. The team, for now, is in the middle of the table with 10 points, five units away from the cup zone and just three above the relegation sector.

* The main alternatives of the meeting

