Jorge Sánchez returned to Mexico after reporting with Ajax: “I haven’t signed yet”

Jorge Sánchez could leave America during this 2022 summer tournament (Photo: Instagram/@sanchezjorgie4)

The America club It has been one of the most present clubs in the summer 2022 transfer market. In recent weeks it has positioned itself as one of the Mexican teams that could place more players in European teams in the current semester. One of the footballers who even left the country is Jorge Sanchezwho performed medical tests with the Ajax from Amsterdam. However, he returned to the country and He revealed that he has not yet signed a contract.

Jorge Sánchez returned after making his medical tests with the team where Edson Álvarez plays, which were successfully overcome. Despite this, the lateral defender justified his return in order to regularize your work visaalthough he also confirmed that the clubs they have not reached an economic agreement to formalize the transfer.

“I haven’t signed yet. We are waiting for the last details with the clubs. The only thing I went to was medical tests and everything went very well. We are only waiting for the clubs to fine-tune the last details, I wait for the work visa and ready. I was fortunate to see Edson Álvarez and I am very happy to be together again, ”he declared to the media at the Mexico City International Airport.

Jorge Sánchez became one of the most competent players in his position with América (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

Although his arrival in football in the Netherlands has not been confirmed, various sources with knowledge of the negotiation such as Fabrizio Romano have stated that in a matter of days he could release the official statement about the transfer. Meanwhile, the national selected defender took the opportunity to meet again with Edson Álvarez in the dressing room

“It helps you adapt as soon as possible both to the weather and to football, which is faster, to all issues such as the language. Simply being with him (Edson Álvarez) is an honor for me because he has always, since I arrived in America, sheltered me and supported me a lot. We have to wait to be together and lift titles together”assured.

According to journalist Mike Verweij and the newspaper The Telegraphthe talks between America club and the Ajax of Amsterdam contemplate an agreement for five seasons and the definitive purchase of the youth squad from Club Santos Laguna. Even some local newspapers have already taken for granted the arrival of the former player to become the fourth after Alvarez, Erick Gutierrez, and Santiago Gimenez.

Jorge Sánchez will meet again with Edson Álvarez in Ajax (Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

“The Club America defender is in the interest of Spanish and English clubs, but the Amsterdam team hopes to convince him that Ajax is the ideal springboard to the absolute European top,” local media reported. In the same way, the monarch of the Eredivisie has contemplated disburse EUR 5 million to get their services definitively.

The rumors about the arrival of Sánchez to the Dutch team began to gain strength on day 6 of Mexican soccer. On that occasion, in the match against Lion Club, the Mexican soccer player lived his last minutes in Liga MX. The next commitment of the capital team was the friendly match against LAFC, but He was no longer summoned by Fernando Ortíz.

Sánchez Ramos began his career with the Club Santos Lagunashirt he defended between 2016 and 2018. In that year he caught the attention of Miguel Herrera, who incorporated him into the ranks of the Coapa team, an institution where he reached one of his best versions and earned a place in the Mexican National Team.

