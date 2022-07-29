Jorge Sánchez would reach the Eredivisie: ‘De Telegraaf’ reported Ajax’s interest in signing the Mexican

Jul 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy (23) controls the ball ahead of Club America defender Jorge Sanchez (3) during the first half at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Dutch medium The Telegraphthe Mexican Jorge Sanchez would be among the options ajax from amsterdam to occupy the right back position. At 24 years of age, the soccer player is an element already consolidated in Liga MX with Club América and is recurring among the calls for the Mexican National Team. If the movement takes place, would be reunited with Edson Alvarez with whom he shared a dressing room in Coapa.

“The defender of Club America he is in the interest of Spanish and English clubs, but the Amsterdam team hopes to convince him that Ajax is the ideal springboard to the absolute European top”, it reads in the note which in turn cites Mike Verweijtalent spotter for the rojiblanco club.

Although it is not the only option for the Ajax board, the signing of the Americanist is attractive due to the cost that his transaction from Liga MX to the Eredivisie would represent. According to the same medium, within the club they estimate that the figure would be around five million euros (although it all depends on the conditions in which the negotiations take place).

Mar 24, 2022; Mexico City, MEX; Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez (3) crosses a pass past United States defender Miles Robinson (12) during the first half during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

“The international 21 times is relatively cheap”, the article continues and details that Sánchez “has already played 148 games in the first of Club América, while before he played 39 times with Santos Laguna, also at the highest level”. The Colombian Santiago Arias is the other great option for those from Amsterdam, who would join for free. However, the constant injuries would make it difficult for him to arrive.

The lateral defender, mainly on the right flank, emerged from the basic forces of Santos Laguna. With a pass through the different categories of the club, Sánchez reached the first team in 2016 and made his debut in Liga MX against the UNAM Pumas in September of that year. With the Coahuilenses he stayed for a year and managed to win the Clausura 2018 title.

For the following semester, the Eagles of America they made use of his services and that same tournament (the 2018 Apertura) again managed to become champion. Since then, Sánchez has been a azulcrema element and in addition to the league trophy, his record boasts a Copa MX and a Champion of Champions.

His performances at club level led him to be considered in calls for Gerardo Martino for Mexican National Team for the first time in 2019. During the qualifying process for the World Cup Qatar 2022Sánchez was a constant player in the calls of the Argentine. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics He was part of the national team that won the bronze medal.

Jun 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez (8) controls the ball against Honduras defender Maynor Figueroa (3) and midfielder Bryan Acosta (6) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Dutch league is a championship in which different Mexican soccer players have triumphed. In addition, this same period is about to materialize the arrival of Santiago Gimenez to Feneyoord so he would not be the only Aztec to join the Eredivisie.

The success stories of Mexicans in the Eredivisie are several. The first national to arrive in the Netherlands was Joaquín del Olmo in 1996 and although his arrival did not have a glorious outcome, it did not prevent future generations from having it. Total, There have been 12 Aztecs who have been active on the Dutch first division courts:

Joaquín del Olmo (Vitesse), Carlos Salcido (PSV Eindhoven), Francisco Men Rodríguez (PSV Eindhoven), Hector Moreno (AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven), Andrew Saved (PSV Eindhoven), Ulysses Davila (Vitesse), Uriel Antuna (Groningen), Jesus Manuel Tecatito Corona (Twente), Hirving Chucky Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven)y Edson machine Álvarez (Ajax).

