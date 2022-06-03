Jorge “Travieso” Arce and “Terrible” Morales will have an exhibition fight in Zacatecas

Both former world champions will come out of retirement to have a fight in Zacatecas (Video: Twitter/@bxstrs)

Two legends of Mexican boxing will jump into the ring to star in an exhibition fight, Jorge Mischievous Arce y Erik Terrible Morales They will come out of retirement to meet in an eight-round contest. Both world champions will star in the event that will take place in Zacatecas.

will be the next Friday June 3 when both former professional boxers go head to head. At 8:00 p.m. in central Mexico, the exhibition of the combat of the Mischievous maple vs. Terrible Morales.

The official presentation of the event took place on the streets of Zacatecas This Thursday, June 2, both Mexican boxing figures came to the stage to star in the face-to-face prior to the duel. In her, as he Mischievous as the Terrible they said it would be a great fight and they took advantage of the space to launch incendiary comments to heat up the fight.

Jorge “Travieso” Arce and Erik “Terrible” Morales will have an exhibition fight (Photo: Twitter/@bxstrs)

Jorge Arce was the first to point out that above the ring he would be unaware of his friendship with Morales and would start the fight:

“I admire him a lot, I love him a lot. A big thank you for everything that has helped me, but above the ring I will not know it “

For his part, the also federal deputy He assured that he would give Jorge Arce a “little walk”. He also took the opportunity to thank the reception they have received in Zacatecas, since boxing fans did not stop encouraging former professional boxers.

“We are going to see after a while, we are going to see tomorrow, a little walk around the Mischievous. First of all, thank Zacatecas for all the hospitality, all the beautiful people who support us, who have been wonderful, thank you very much tomorrow we’re going to be giving him a ch *** ga Mischievous”, he pointed.

The origin of the conflict between the two former boxers occurred during an interview for the podcast Un Round Más (Photo: Twitter/@bxstrs)

The origin of the conflict between both ex boxers it happened during an interview for the podcast One More Roundwhich is driven by the Terrible Morales. In January 2022 The Mexican politician also invited the five-time champion to chat on his program.

It was there where the Mischievous He was encouraged to challenge him to a fight, in the first instance the possibility was raised as a joke, since both were not in a position to return to the ring. But as time passed the two former boxers finalized the option of having an exhibition together and agreed to an eight-round fight.

Jorge Arce was the one who began to warm up the previous one since made fun of the physical appearance of Erik Morales since he called him Chubby Moralesinstead of Terrible. In addition, once the event was confirmed, the five-time flyweight, super flyweight and bantamweight champion made different inflammatory comments on social networks to discredit his rival. But Erik Morales remained on the edge of controversy.

The last exhibition fight that Naughty Arce made was against Julio César Chávez (Photo: Omar Martínez/ Cuartoscuro.com)

It should be noted that it would not be the first time that the native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, stars in an exhibition match with a Mexican boxing figure. At least three times he has already fought against Julio Cesar Chavez. The last one was in september 2020 for charitable purposes.

The fight only lasted four rounds. and it was in a tie result; the great mexican champion and the Mischievous They had a great exhibition of blows because they showed their talent and showed the figures that they were previously before their retirement.

With a line of respect and great technique, it was the last exhibition fight held by the Mischievous Arce. Although the possibility of a fourth chapter was opened, it did not happen.

