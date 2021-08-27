Jorginho won the UEFA award for the best player in Europe

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Jorghino (Chelsea) and Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) were the three nominees

This Thursday, during the ceremony that took place in Istanbul, Turkey, where the group stage of the 2021/22 Champions League was drawn, the prizes were also awarded to the footballers who stood out the most last season. Finally Jorginho won the voting and became the Best Player in Europe of 2021 ahead of N’Golo Kanté and Kevin De Bruyne The midfielder kept the trophy after winning the Champions, against Manchester City, and the Eurocup with Italy.

The 29-year-old Brazilian-born midfielder was a key part of the team driven by Thomas Tuchel who got the Orejona, but he also stood out in Roberto Mancini’s team that prevailed in the final against England at Wembley.

After standing out in the Hellas Verona and in the Naples, in 2018 he landed in the London team and immediately took over half of the field. Despite the changes of coaches, Jorginho He never lost his place and he established himself in each tactical scheme until he reached the top of his level last season. Making a spectacular pair with Kanté, they allowed the blue team to gain some balance in an ultra-offensive scheme that Tuchel formed. After the Olympic rounds, the Italian could now receive his individual distinction and is excited, why not, with winning the Ballon d’Or.

In the case of the women’s award, FC Barcelona, ​​champion of the Champions, had in his team the three candidates: the Dutch Lieke Martens, the Catalan Alexia putellas and Jennifer Hermoso from Madrid, top scorer in the competition. It was finally Putellas who got the award.

Lieke Martens, Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso were the three candidates for Best Player of the 2020/21 season (UEFA)

In addition to the well-known categories in which the awards were presented, UEFA honored the Danish national team medical team and defender Simon Kjær with the President’s Award for their exemplary actions in the unfortunate episode they suffered. Christian Eriksen during the first match of the Eurocup against Finland on June 12.

ALL WINNERS

BEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kevin De Bruyne (Bélgica – Manchester City FC)

Jorginho (Italy – Chelsea FC) – WINNER

N’Golo Kanté (Francia – Chelsea FC)

BEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jennifer BEAUTIFUL (Spain – FC Barcelona)

Dear MARTENS (Holland – FC Barcelona)

Alexia PUTELLAS (Spain – FC Barcelona) -WINNER

BEST COACH OF THE YEAR (MALE CATEGORY)

Josep GUARDIOLA (España – Manchester City FC)

Roberto MANCINI (Italy – Italian men’s team)

Thomas TUCHEL (Germany – Chelsea FC) – WINNER

BEST COACH OF THE YEAR (FEMALE CATEGORY)

Lluís CORTÉS (Spain – FC Barcelona) – WINNER

Peter GERHARDSSON (Sweden – Swedish women’s team)

Emma HAYES (Inglaterra – Chelsea FC Women)

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION (MALE AND FEMALE)

ARCHERS: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) y Sandra Cloths (FC Barcelona)

DEFENSES: Ruben Dias (Manchester City) e Irene Walls (PSG)

MIDFIELDERS: N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) y Alexia putellas (FC Barcelona)

FRONT: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) y Jennifer Hermoso (FC Barcelona)

