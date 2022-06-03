José Abed died, the man who promoted sports car racing in Mexico

José Abed, honorary vice president of the FIA ​​and founder of the OMDAI, died at the age of 82 (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

This June 2, it was announced the death of the Mexican engineer José Abed Rouanetthonorary vice president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and one of the main responsible for the growth in Mexico and Latin America of motor sports.

The 82-year-old businessman passed away after a life related to international motor sport organizations, which is why in 1985 he was in charge of founding the Mexican International Automobile Organization (OMDAI), highest authority of the discipline in the country and the only representative of the FIA ​​in Mexican territory.

Joseph Abed He was also a car and motorcycle driver during his youth and competed in different national competitions, mainly Rally, Formula and Tourism; however, his greatest influence was generated from the offices, since his wisdom led him to become president of the Organizing Committee of the International Prototype Championship, director of the Organization of the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix and Vice President of America of the International Automobile Federation.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, sent his condolences to the family of José Abed for his death (Photo: Twitter/@Ben_Sulayem)

Through his Twitter account, the boss of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem lamented his death and recognized his work and passion for sports car racing in Latin America:

“Deeply saddened to learn that José Abed, Honorary Vice President of the FIA ​​and President of the Mexican Organization of International Automobile Sport, has passed away. Important figure and gentleman of the FIA, José dedicated his life to motorsports in Mexico and Latin America. The FIA ​​family pays tribute to him and our thoughts are with his loved ones,” he wrote.

In 2011, Abed was honored with his introduction to Hall of Fame of the Mexican Sports Confederation and became a fundamental piece in the negotiations so that the formula 1 He will return to Mexico in 2015, since he was the director of his organization between 1986 and 1992.

José Abed was one of the most influential characters in motor sports in Mexico and Latin America (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

Because of his relationship with motorsports executives, Abed Rouanett earned the respect and consideration of different personalities in Mexico and the world, with Carlos Slim Domit y Sergio Czech Pérez like some of the characters who expressed their sadness and sent their condolences.

“Very sad to learn of the death of Don José Abed. His legacy for Mexican motorsports is unique and I will always be grateful to him. I send my condolences and prayers to his family. Rest in peace,” he wrote. Czech through their social networks.

José Abed at the traditional FIA awards ceremony with weight managers and Carlos Slim Domit (Photo: Instagram/@carlos_slim_d)

Secondly, Slim Domit stated that: “There are no adequate words to express the Abed family and the FIA ​​OMDAI team the deep pain and sadness for the departure of Don José Abed. Pillar of Mexican and world motorsports, exemplary Businessman and exceptional Human Being. My boss, my friend, my family. RIP Pepe (sic)”.

The one who also dedicated some emotional words to him was the former Formula 1 manager between 2009 and 2021, Jean Todt: “Devastated by the sudden disappearance of my “brother” José Abed. He has been a loyal and faithful friend, and I will miss him. My thoughts are with his family, to whom he was so attached.

Jean Todt, former president of Formula 1, mourned the death of his “brother” José Abed (Photo: Twitter/JeanTodt)

Joseph Abed was also key in the career of Adrian Fernandezwho expressed his sadness at his death and explained the great help he received to “turn dreams into reality” on behalf of Mexico.

“Thank you Pepe, I owe you a lot… you are largely responsible for the success of my career and the success that our Mexican motorsports are experiencing today,” wrote the 2000 CART runner-up and former IndyCar driver.

In your history there will also be a short step like owner and president of Club Puebla between 1996 and 1997, when the team was in a financial crisis, which required the intervention of the hotelier, who was also a declared soccer fan and was characterized by impregnating the stripe of the shirt with the orange color.

