Jose Andres Documentary in Works From Ron Howard, Nat Geo – Variety

Director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer are teaming with Nationwide Geographic Documentary Movies for a film about chef José Andrés and his humanitarian work via World Central Kitchen.

“Serving individuals a plate of recent meals after a catastrophe is extra than simply about energy to fill them up. A scorching meal is consolation, dignity, hope — an indication that somebody cares and that tomorrow will probably be higher,” Andrés mentioned. “From Puerto Rico to the Bahamas to Mozambique, I’ve seen how vital fast motion and fixed adaptation are to succeed in communities in want with the urgency of now. I’m excited to work with Nationwide Geographic, together with Ron and the Think about group, to inform World Central Kitchen’s story and present how highly effective meals is in the battle to heal individuals and the planet.”

Andrés and the World Central Kitchen group have served greater than 16 million meals so far. Most not too long ago, the group has mobilized to deliver meals to these impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve delivered meals to quarantined cruise ship passengers, faculty youngsters, medical professionals, the aged and essentially the most susceptible via the #ChefsForAmerica program, which is now serving greater than 100,000 meals daily throughout america and in Spain.

Howard and Grazer will produce alongside Think about Documentaries’ Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes. The movie will probably be govt produced by Think about Leisure’s Michael Rosenberg and Louisa Velis, World Central Kitchen’s Nate Mook and Richard Wolffe, and Nationwide Geographic Documentary Movies’ Carolyn Bernstein and Ryan Harrington.

Howard, Grazer and Nat Geo collaborated on the Sundance doc “Rebuilding Paradise,” which documented the aftermath of the 2018 fireplace in Paradise, Ca., that left 85 individuals useless and utterly destroyed the city.

“After we first began taking pictures ‘Rebuilding Paradise,’ I used to be amazed to see the rapid influence that José and the World Central Kitchen group had on the residents of Paradise, California, in the aftermath of the crippling fires that destroyed their city,” Howard mentioned. “And now, following him as he helps these most in want throughout this pandemic, I spotted that the work he’s doing around the globe is among the most important and oftentimes neglected requirements in catastrophe aid. I’m honored to share his mission with audiences around the globe.”