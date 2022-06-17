José Luis Chilavert announced that he will run for president of Paraguay in

“We will leave a Paraguay that makes us say from our hearts: proud to be Paraguayan,” Chilavert wrote.

The former goalkeeper José Luis Felix Chilavert announced during the last hours the formal launch of its candidacy for president of Paraguay for the elections to be held in 2023. Politically active in recent years, the man who shone especially with the Vélez Sarsfield shirt in Argentine football decided to make the formal leap into politics with a message that he viralized through his different social networks.

“After reflecting and feeling the responsibility to build a better Paraguay, I decide to formalize my candidacy for President so that our people can once again feel #ProudOfBeingParaguayo”sentenced. “We have a commitment to the young people who are following in our footsteps and for the future ones to come, we will leave a Paraguay that makes us say from our hearts: proud to be Paraguayan”he added, accompanying the message with an image of his application for the highest position in his country.

On the website that it presented together with its launch, there are the proposals of its platform focused on six pillars: education 4.0, welfare, economy, energy, infrastructure and security. “It is essential to have human, technical and operational resources of excellence in the different security institutions. By strengthening the equipment and training, we will obtain more and better tools that make it possible to be one step ahead of crime, generating prevention actions that make it possible to take care of our people”, he says in one of the fragments linked to security.

“The incipient digital economy became a transformation tool in pandemic times, which generated great new opportunities in the public and private sectors. It is our responsibility to capitalize on these efforts, and migrate towards the digital economy”, he details on the economic aspect.

At the same time, he assures that his intention would be increase investment in education, which currently reports that it is at 4% of GDP and intends to raise it to 7%: “The educational system will be flexible: online and face-to-face (mixed or hybrid bimodal system), at all levels and according to the demands of Paraguayansfacilitating those who work, the possibility of completing their studies wherever they are, promoting institutionality within a network that ensures social welfare.

The Paraguayan environment ABC reported that weeks ago The Youth Party presented its support for the candidacy of Chilawhich would be outside the National Concertation where some of the political forces of the opposition are unified, such as the Guasu Front and the Authentic Radical Liberal Party.

“We come to politics convinced that the love we have for our country will give us enough strength to carry out great changes for the good of all Paraguayans,” wrote the 56-year-old former goalkeeper who was born in Luque.

José Luis Chilavert played two World Cups with his country (Photo: Instagram/chilavert_tagrams)

The citizens Paraguayans will elect their new president on April 30, 2023 and the former footballer would be one of the candidates for that position. He started his sports career in the 80’s in the Sportive Luqueno of his country, but then he ended up in Guarani before sowing his career abroad: he went through San Lorenzo de Almagrothen emigrated to Saragossa from Spain until in the 90s it ended up in Velez where it marked an era.

He won nine titles in the Forthighlighting the 1994 Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental. Although it went through racing strasbourg France y Penarol from Uruguayhis name also shone in his selection: he was leader of the teams that in the World Cups France 1998 and Korea-Japan 2002 They reached the round of 16. During his most outstanding years he was chosen best goalkeeper in the world three times (1995, 96 and 98).

During the last years he decided to publicly express his political opinions about his country, but also about other nations in the region. Already focused on his presidential candidacy, he met with the Argentine libertarian deputy Javier Milei weeks ago. “We were talking about the problems in our countries, about the pandemic, about the need to generate credibility so that investors can come to our countries; In short, people have to be taught to work. He has a libertarian thought, I am more liberal”, he expressed after that conclave in an interview with Radio Miter from Argentina. In 2018, she had also expressed her support on social networks for Jair Bolsonaro, the current president of Brazil: “Wake up Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is the solution, to put an end to cheap and vile populism in the region”he wrote at the time.

