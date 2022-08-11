José Ramón Fernández broke the silence after the defeat of Pumas: “Used to a plastic league”

(Photos: instagram/@joseramonfernandeza, Espn.com.gt)

After the poor image that he offered Pumas in the Camp Nou on August 7, when they fell 6-0 against Barcelona on the trophy John Gamperone of his main references in the media formally appeared to give his opinion.

Is about Jose Ramon Fernandezthe journalist graduated from the UNAM and who blamed the Liga MX of the almost embarrassing performance of the university team in Spain, since he criticized the Mexican format and the way in which it spoils the teams that make it up due to its lack of demand.

The analyst of ESPN He wrote in his column in the same medium that the Aztec clubs lose competitiveness because there are no relegations, there is a league and that up to 12 teams qualify in the same league, for which he described it as a “plastic league.”

Pumas disputed the Joan Gamper 2022 trophy at the Camp Nou and fell 6-0 to Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

“Ladies and gentlemen… When a Mexican team is used to playing in a league that I have called plastic, because there is no relegation or promotion and 12 of 18 teams qualify for the final phase, competitiveness is lost,” he said. Jose Ramon Fernandez.

In the same way, he took the opportunity to deflect criticism from Pumas towards the competitions in which Mexican soccer has ceased to participate, with the Libertadores Cup as the main reference and, in addition, in the context of the new North American league between MLS and Liga MX that will begin in 2023.

“In addition to the fact that Mexican teams are used to playing against teams from the MLSa league that has grown, but not enough”, continued Joserra through the portal of ESPNto later sentence:

“This defeat is a lesson for Pumasfor now he must get rid of it and try to rediscover himself footballingly to beat the America next Saturday at the University Olympic Stadium”

Robert Lewandowski, Pedri twice, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie De Jong were responsible for scoring the six goals against Pumas (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

In addition to beating the Liga MX for the agreements with the MLS and get rid of Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa América, in the case of the Mexican teamthe also Pumas fan took it upon himself to remind readers that the FC Barcelona has returned to be one of the protagonists among the best in Europe.

Due to renovations of Dembele’s, Gavi y Pedriin addition to the powerful signings of Koundé, Raphinha and the star Robert LewandowskiJoserra confirmed the return of the Catalan team, for which he stated that when this is combined with the level of the Mx League, reflected in Pumas, a heavy 6-0 defeat is reached.

“The Barcelona presented his players with all the luxury they have, and scored six goals against Pumasalthough this is not the first time that they have beaten a Mexican team, it has already happened with León”detailed the commentator.

