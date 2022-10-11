José Ramón Fernández reacted to Álvaro Morales’s “clown” in “Spicy Soccer”

José Ramón Fernández reacted to Álvaro Morales’ “horseplay” in “Spicy Soccer” (Photo: Screenshots/ESPN)

The most powerful table in Mexican Soccer is in the eye of the conversation thanks to the journalist from ESPN, Alvaro Morales who mocked his colleague, Jorge Pietrasanta after the elimination of his team, the Chivas scratched of Guadalajara at the hands of Puebla in penalty shootout.

This act of Morales went viral on social networks and various fans of the television program ESPN, questioned the professionalism of the controversial character. Therefore, various Internet users began to label the head of Spicy Soccer and the greatest exponent of sports journalism in Mexico, Jose Ramon Fernandez.

The father of sports journalism Christian Martinoli, André Marín, David Faitelson and of several others, I do not hesitate to react with notorious frustration to what Morales has done: “No comment…”placed in a sign of astonishment at what happened on the table Spicy Soccer.

These decisions are not up to me – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) October 11, 2022

Later, various Internet users, upon seeing the reaction of the boss of the sports network, asked him for Morales’ head, since it was unusual to act in one of the most important debate programs on sports television in Mexico: “Run it! Incredible that at your table, even if you are not, these things happen”, could be read.

Nevertheless, Joseph He stressed that this decision is not in his hands: “These decisions are not in my hands”, he finished.

Few had to happen for people to turn the actions of Álvaro Morales into a trend: “Spicy Soccer reached its lowest point, but very low. Surely few now see it for that reason that hunger for an audience at any cost. ESPN Mexico instead of improving is worse than ever. It’s incredible that @ESPNmx, I let a pseudo-journalist like Álvaro Morales go on the air. I understand that TV is a show, but there are limits, and the content that this man sells is disgusting, shameful, ordinary and reflects the poor level of sports journalism in Mexico”, are some of the reactions.

Álvaro Morales mocked Pietrasanta for the elimination of Chivas (Photo: capture YouTube ESPN Deportes)

During the broadcast of Spicy Soccer the commentator of ESPN starred in apayasada” to publicly mock the failure of the team from Guadalajara, but that gesture had a particular dedication. Because Jorge Pietrasanta is a follower of Sacred Flock, Alvaro Morales he dedicated that live humiliation to him.

Compared to Jared Borgetti and of Hector Huertathe Sorcerer Morales climbed on the table from the program to shout in Pietrasanta’s face the elimination of his team; shortly after presenting the program, Alvarito He asked the camera to follow him so that no detail of his mockery would be missed.

The commentator stood up from his place, took momentum to climb on the table and once on top of the debate panel he directed his gaze to Stone scream “What happened Stone?! What happened Pietrina? wow! They eliminated the Chivas!”, the whole sentence was accompanied by a scandalous and mocking laugh.

At the same time, the former commentator of Televisa He was not intimidated and with a serious face said: “Record it, record it please, record this antics”; However, his attempt to divert attention did not work, since Álvaro Morales continued with his show and added “they eliminated the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara! How wonderful it is to make the edition!”

KEEP READING:

The “clown” that Álvaro Morales did to Pietrasanta for the elimination of Chivas

This is how the rivalry between José Ramón Fernández and Álvaro Morales was born on ESPN

Luis García announced collaboration for Qatar 2022 with Christian Martinoli, José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson