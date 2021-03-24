“Joseon Exorcist” Apologizes For Controversy Over Historical Inaccuracies + To Take 1-Week Break

The “Joseon Exorcist” manufacturing group and SBS have launched new statements relating to controversy over historic distortion within the drama.

Beforehand on March 23, the drama launched an preliminary assertion relating to Chinese language model props and meals from the premiere episode. Nevertheless, backlash continued after the second episode included extra Chinese language model components.

On March 24, the manufacturing firm launched the next assertion:

That is an official assertion relating to drama “Joseon Exorcist” from the manufacturing firm and SBS. To begin with, relating to the Chinese language model art work and props (resembling mooncakes), we as soon as once more apologize for inflicting a misunderstanding and discomfort to viewers throughout a delicate time. The problematic moments from the scene welcoming the exorcist will all be eliminated for the VOD replays and tv reruns. In response to the criticism that a few of the clothes and props are Chinese language model, that is solely the manufacturing group’s mistake for not recognizing the situation beforehand. For future broadcasts, we are going to edit out these elements as a lot as attainable and work our hardest on manufacturing to not trigger discomfort to viewers. Nevertheless, it’s fully false that the drama acquired Chinese language funding, and it’s a drama that’s solely Korean-funded. Not like the opposite circumstances of Chinese language sponsorship and manufacturing assist that grew to become points just lately, “Joseon Exorcist” is a drama that’s being produced with 100% Korean funds. Though this drama borrowed historic figures and settings, it’s a fantasy fusion historic drama that started with the imaginary thought, “What if evil spirits come up and enter the ambitions of people in the course of the chaos of Joseon’s early days?” We deliberate on drawing the tales of how Taejong, Prince Chungnyeong, and Prince Yangnyeong every overcome crises and run in the direction of their objectives. Though we tried to precise the fact of worry with precise historic figures and deal with imaginary fantasy components, we missed that we may trigger nice commotion throughout this severe time. We bow our heads in apology for inflicting disappointment to viewers because of the manufacturing group’s imperfections once we ought to have ready with a robust sense of accountability as it’s a drama coping with precise historic figures. We humbly settle for the viewers’ opinions relating to this situation, and beginning in the upcoming broadcast of episode 3, we are going to fully change the roles into fictional characters becoming for the fantasy fiction style, and we are going to edit or re-film doubtlessly problematic elements as a lot as attainable. Sooner or later, we are going to carry a stricter sense of accountability in producing the drama, and we are going to do our greatest to not trigger hurt to the actors and workers who’re collaborating within the drama.

SBS moreover launched this assertion:

That is SBS’ assertion relating to the SBS Monday-Tuesday drama “Joseon Exorcist” that has just lately been controversial. SBS programmed “Joseon Exorcist” with the purpose to introduce a well-made fantasy fusion historic drama to viewers. Nevertheless, because it offers with precise historic figures and historical past, we should always have paid nearer consideration in validating [the information], so we really feel robust accountability for not doing so. We sincerely apologize to viewers for this. The VOD replays and tv reruns of the primary two episodes which have aired up to now can be halted till they’re edited. As well as, we are going to reorganize the general story by taking a one-week break from broadcasts subsequent week. By completely validating the contents within the manufacturing technique of future “Joseon Exorcist” broadcasts, we are going to do our greatest to not trigger any discomfort to viewers. We as soon as once more sincerely apologize.

“Joseon Exorcist” premiered on March 22 at 10 p.m. KST and airs on Mondays and Tuesdays.

