“Joseon Exorcist” Comes Out Strong In Viewership Ratings With Premiere Episode

The Monday night drama time slot has added some fierce new competitors!

In response to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of SBS’s “Joseon Exorcist” recorded common nationwide scores of 5.7 and eight.9 %.

This provides it a slight edge over KBS’s “River The place the Moon Rises,” which has maintained its lead in this time slot for a number of weeks regardless of a serious casting change. The March 22 episode of “River The place the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide scores of 7.3 and eight.7 %, a small drop from final week.

On tvN, “Navillera” premiered to scores of 2.810 %, a modest begin in comparison with its predecessor on this time slot, “L.U.C.A.: The Starting,” which kicked off with scores within the 5 % vary.

JTBC’s Drama Festa (short-form drama specials) aired “Lacking Youngster” to scores of two.293 %.

