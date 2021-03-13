“Joseon Exorcist” Introduces Bold Main Characters In Vivid New Posters

“Joseon Exorcist” marked the emergence of their extraordinary solid with a set of character posters!

SBS’s new Monday-Tuesday drama is concerning the battle with the undead who come again to life after being killed by the royal household.

Kam Woo Sung stars as King Taejong, a cold-blooded monarch who units out to manage the spirits however secretly harbors a way of guilt over the blood he shed whereas serving to his father set up the present dynasty of Joseon. Jang Dong Yoon stars as Prince Chungnyeong, a bookish younger man pressured to combat to guard Joseon from the evil spirits, whereas Park Sung Hoon stars as Prince Yangnyeong, who varieties a harmful contract with the spirits to guard his family members.

Together with Kim Dong Jun, Jung Hye Sung, Search engine marketing Younger Hee, Geum Sae Rok, and Lee Yoo Bi, the three will face the evil spirits in their very own methods.

First, King Taejong units the tone together with his stern charisma. When the evil spirits he locked up together with his personal two palms emerge within the land of Joseon, he picks up his sword as soon as once more. That is his final combat to guard the land and the individuals, and he reveals no hesitation in main the trouble.

Prince Chungnyeong sheds tears on the desolate actuality that performs out in entrance of him. His transitions from books to actual life and from man to monarch can be detailed within the story to come back.

In the meantime, Prince Yangnyeong is stuffed with fury to destroy something that is available in his path. Whereas he radiates confidence, there’s really rising anxiousness inside him. When his place as prince turns into unsure, he finds himself at a crossroads of getting to decide on what to guard. As he doesn’t need to let something go, so the story is anticipated to turn into sophisticated.

Kim Dong Jun, who will tackle the position of Byeo Ri, has gone by means of a strong transformation. Byeo Ri is an acrobat with fluid actions and is expert in swordsmanship. His purpose is to maneuver to a spot the place there is no such thing as a discrimination towards his standing. His life takes an sudden flip when he enters an odd partnership with Prince Chungnyeong. He opens his eyes to the skin world and finds out issues about himself he by no means knew earlier than by means of life-threatening fights.

Jung Hye Sung will play Mu Hwa, a shaman of the state. Her mysterious ambiance is emphasised with a gaze filled with disappointment and longing. Her destiny will unravel as she places her life on the road to carry out exorcism on Prince Kangnyeong (Moon Woo Jin) for Queen Gained Myeong (Search engine marketing Younger Hee), who she owes her life to.

Tragedy strikes for Queen Gained Myeong when Prince Kangnyeong is overtaken by an evil spirit. Tears fall as she appears on to see him trapped in a room of ice throughout an assault. Her path can be stuffed with confrontations with King Taejong and Prince Kangnyeong, each males who cease at nothing to guard the nation.

Geum Sae Rok will play Hye Yoom, essentially the most stunning member of her group of feminine entertainers. Her attractive visuals give approach to a girl with crude language and a powerful head on her shoulders. She joins Byeo Ri and Prince Chungnyeong on their harmful journey.

Lee Yoo Bi will make an try at changing into a femme fatale along with her position of Eo Ri, a girl of daring nature who is simply glad when she will get what she desires. She is the only real receiver of Prince Yangnyeong’s affections. Nonetheless, her wishes don’t cease there, and she or he aspires to have everything of Joseon below her management.

The manufacturing staff of “Joseon Exorcist” commented, “The posters present the narratives of how every of the eight, with their very own wishes and convictions, will face the evil spirits. As a lot because the world of ‘Joseon Exorcist’ is exclusive, the extraordinary performances of the actors can be attention-grabbing. The passionate performances of actors who’ve completely reworked into their characters would be the driving power behind perfecting the style.”

“Joseon Exorcist” premieres on March 22 at 10 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki.

